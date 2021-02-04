Spread the love



















With Theme ‘I Am, I Will ‘ World Cancer Day Observed at A J Hospital & Research Centre

Mangaluru: Cancer refers to any one of a large number of diseases characterized by the development of abnormal cells that divide uncontrollably and have the ability to infiltrate and destroy normal body tissue. Cancer often has the ability to spread throughout your body. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the world. But survival rates are improving for many types of cancer, thanks to improvements in cancer screening and cancer treatment.

Some general signs and symptoms associated with, but not specific to, cancer, include: Fatigue; Lump or area of thickening that can be felt under the skin; Weight changes, including unintended loss or gain; Skin changes, such as yellowing, darkening or redness of the skin, sores that won’t heal, or changes to existing moles; Changes in bowel or bladder habits; Persistent cough or trouble breathing Difficulty swallowing; Persistent indigestion or discomfort after eating; Persistent, unexplained muscle or joint pain; Persistent, unexplained fevers or night sweats and Unexplained bleeding or bruising

In order to bring awareness to this deadly disease “World Cancer Day” is observed worldwide on 4 February,and locally here in Mangaluru it was also observed at A J Hospital & Research Centre with the aim to inform and encourage people on its prevention, early detection, and treatment. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Amitha Marla, Director – Medical Administration, Dr. Kamalaksh Shenoy, HoD, Radiation Oncology, Dr. Radhamohan, Nuclear Medicine & PET-CT, Dr. Sujith Rai, Nuclear Medicine & PET-CT, Dr. Kavitha, Consultant Radiation Oncology and Dr. Venkatraman Kini, Consultant Radiation Oncology, Dr. Naveen Rodrigues, Consultant, Pain & Palliative Care, by lighting the traditional lamp.

Dr. Kamalaksh Shenoy, HoD, Radiation Oncology spoke on the theme of World Cancer Day and how it is important for each one to work towards preventing, detecting and treating cancer in the early stage. Emphasizing on early diagnosis of cancer, Dr Kamalaksh Shenoy said, “Cancer is curable and early detection can be an added advantage especially if it is detected in the 1st or 2nd stage. So, there is a much higher chance for cure and to decrease the rate of recurrence. Most of the cancers if detected at an early stage can be surgically removed and even chemotherapy can be avoided at times. Usually, Chemotherapy is done to increase the chances of cure and decrease chances of recurrence. There are lots of myths regarding Chemotherapy which the general public has to be educated about and will be addressed during the program”.

He further said, “In 2008 there were 12.7 million cancer cases, in 2012 there were 14.1 caes, and in 2025 there will be 19.3 million, but already in 2020 we have reached the 2025 mark. It takes proverbial 21 days to fight the cancer battle, by following these steps -I will focus on my health; I will support someone I know having cancer; I will speak up about Cancer; I will get informed about Cancer; I will help eliminate cervical Cancer. We need to educate ourselves about cancer, and also lead a healthy life with healthy habits, and also do regular exercises. At AJ Cancer Institute we have treated hundreds of cancer patients and many are cured of cancer and are leading a happy life today. Early detection is the best way to cure cancer, and programmes like this one, will bring awareness among the public about this deadly disease”.

Dr. Karan, Operations Executive welcomed the gathering and Dr. Shashwath S, Hospital Administrator delivered the vote of thanks. MHA student Ms. Rashmi compered the programme and prayer song was sung by MHA students.

Make an appointment with your doctor if you have any persistent signs or symptoms that concern you. If you don’t have any signs or symptoms, but are worried about your risk of cancer, discuss your concerns with your doctor. Ask about which cancer screening tests and procedures are appropriate for you. In an effort to create mass awareness, on this occasion, A J Hospital & Research Centre has announced a 50% discount on Cancer Screening Packages from 4/2/2021 to 17/2/2021.

Cancer Screening (Men) :Registration, Clinical Examination, Urologist’s Consultation, Complete Blood count, PSA, Stool analysis, Urine analysis, Ultrasound abdomen, Trans-rectal ultrasound, Chest X-ray. Actual rate -Rs 2500, but now the discounted rate is Rs 1250

Cancer Screening (Women) : Registration, Clinical Examination, Gynaecologist’s Consultation, Complete Blood Count, PAP smear, Stool analysis, Urine analysis, Ultrasound Abdomen, Mammogram. Actual rate is Rs 2500, but now the discounted rate is Rs 1250

Further treatment – investigations and IP procedures will be offered at a discount of 20% on the total bill.

A J Hospital has a state of the art, Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre with all the specialties such as Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Haemato Oncology, Cancer Pain Management, Nuclear Medicine including PET-CT, which is first of its kind in the entire district of Dakshina Kannada. Therapy wards will be introduced soon for treatment of malignancies like thyroid and prostate cancer, etc.

For further queries / registrations please contact: 0824 6613635 or email: ajccentre@gmail.com (between 9.00am and 5.00pm).



