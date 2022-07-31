With Theme ‘My Run, My Pace’ NIVEUS MANGALORE MARATHON 2022 Launched

With Theme ‘My Run, My Pace’ NIVEUS MANGALORE MARATHON 2022 by MANGALORE RUNNERS CLUB Launched at Decathlon Sports Store in Bharath Mall on sunday, 31 July 2022

Mangaluru: Being a lazy Sunday, while most of the people were still on bed cuddling with the pillows, while some with their partners, however, quite a few turned up for the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022 which was supposed to be kicked off at 6.30 am but due to Section 144 imposed in the city, the run stood cancelled. However, to keep the event alive, a bunch of men and women ran half-a-km inside the Bharath Mall, thereby making it Official, prior to the launching ceremony at 7.15 am at the Decathlon Sports store.

The event organized by Mangalore Runners Club, is a diverse group of runners of all ages and abilities from various walks of life in Mangaluru. It was founded by a group of six people with a mutual passion for running. The group’s goal is to bring together runners from all over town who want to live a fit and healthy lifestyle together. In just a year, this club has grown from 20 members to over 150 members. The club’s runners have competed in several well-known marathons, including the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the Ooty Ultra Marathon, Bengaluru Marathon and the Dandeli Ultra Marathon.

A member of MRC has run 100 half marathons in a row, which is an impressive feat for us. MRC has participated in the Hundred Days of Running challenge for several years. In addition, the team assisted in the organization of Mangalore’s first marathon, “The Big Balipu ”, in 2016, the “Big Balipu Virtual Marathon” in 2020, and the TCS 10k virtual run in Mangalore. Every Sunday, the group organises a run, coaches new runners, provides monthly training plans, and organises and participates in running events across the country. And today’s event is a starting point for the BIG NIVEUS MANGALORE MARATHON 2022 to take place in November 2022.

Launch of the first edition of Niveus Mangalore Marathon was held on Sunday, 31 July 2022, and in the absence of Dr Rajendra K.V, District Commissioner, DK as chief guest, Akshy Sridhar, IAS, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation & Prashant Kumar, IAS , MD MESCOM, both passionate runners garced the occasion as guests of honor. After launching the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022 by unveiling the plaque/sign, the official website of the event www.mangaloremarathon.com was also inaugurated by the dignitaries on the dais. With the website, registrations for the forthcoming Marathon will commence soon. Akshy Sridhar and Prashanth Kumar Mishra were handed over registration cards for Marathon 2022 on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Akshy Sridhar said, “Being a runner myself, I am very happy to note that Mangalore Runners Club will be hosting the Mangalore Marathon 2022 in November 2022. The city of Mangaluruis a developing City, and there are various places, including parks, where you can run or jog every day in order to keep you healthy. Running can be done on a smooth ground, or grass or rough surface, and it’s fun along with keeping you fit. Jogging or running is a popular form of physical activity. Running is an appealing exercise because it doesn’t cost a lot to take part and you can run at any time that suits you”.

“Some runners choose to participate in fun runs, athletics races or marathons. Regular running or jogging offers many health benefits. Running can: help to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise; strengthen muscle; improve cardiovascular fitness; burn plenty of kilojoules; help maintain a healthy weight, among many other benefits. It is also a primary cause of most chronic diseases, as the body rapidly adapts to insufficient physical activity which results in substantially reduced quality of life. Regular physical activity such as running can significantly improve mental health, self-confidence, healthy aging, and quality of life. So if you are interested join the Mangalore Runners Club, and feel the difference” added Akshy Sridhar.

The other dignitaries on the dais were- Suhog Shetty- CEO of Nievus; Jithesh Rai- Store Manager, Decathlon; Ajith Aiyappan- President of Mangalore Runners Club, and also Assistant VP at Infosys, Mangaluru; and Abhilash Dominic- Race Director of the Marathon, and group Project Manager at Infosys, Mangaluru. President of Mangalore Runners Club Ajith Aiyappan welcomed the gathering, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Amar Kamath-the Secretary of MRC, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Amitha D’souza, of MRC.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Abhilash Dominic, the Race Director of the Marathon said, “The first edition of the marathon titled as Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022 will take place in the month of November, 2022 at Mangala Stadium. It aims to create a long-term community-focused running event that encourages athletes of all levels to run, to live a healthy life and improve their personal fitness. Niveus Solutions Pvt Ltd. is the event’s title sponsor, and Decathlon Sports Store is the co-sponsor.”

“Running can improve one’s life and is said to be the least expensive sport available. All one needs is a pair of shoes and a road or trail to get started. Mangalore Runners Club will host group runs every Sunday morning leading up to the event and will provide guidance to the novice runners. The RUN will include the scenic beach road to Tannirbhavi, which stretches beyond the breathtaking horizon view, a shaded trail, and city highways. The event will have four categories of run – Half Marathon (21.1K), 10K,5K & 2K Gammath run/walk designed to accommodate all levels of runners, from beginners to seasoned athletes. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in three age categories” added Abhilash.

ABOUT THE DIGNITARIES ON THE DAIS :

L-R : Jithesh Rai; Ajith aiyappan; Akshy Sridhar; Prashanth Kumar Mishra; Suyog Shetty & Abhilash Dominic

AKSHY SRIDHAR :

MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, is the young and dynamic commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation. A 2017 batch IAS, he also holds an engineering degree. Akshay is a marathon runner who has run a whopping 8200 kms in his lifetime which is equivalent to two trips to Dubai , to and fro. This year alone he has covered 1400 kms . If you are an early riser, you will spot Akshay running on Mangalore roads during weekends, sometimes accompanied by MRC folks. Akshay has run many prestigious marathons in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Delhi. His best timing for a full marathon i.e 42.1 kms has been 3 hrs 30 mins. He aims to compete in the Boston Marathon which ranks as one of the world’s best known road racing events,in the near future .

PRASHANTH KUMAR MISHRA :

Prashant Kumar Mishra , Managing Director, MESCOM is an IAS officer belonging to the 2014 batch. He cracked UPSC Civil Services Examination with 64th Rank while practicing as an advocate in the Bombay High Court. A graduate in history, he has a LLB from the prestigious National Law University,Gujarat. Prashant is a skilled runner who completes the 21.1 km half marathon in under two hours. This year he has covered a distance of 860 kms, i.e the distance from Mangalore to Mumbai.

SUYOG SHETTY :

Suyog Shetty is the Chief Executive Officer at Niveus Solutions,a leading Google Cloud Consulting Company, whose mission is to help clients around the world transform their business, using technology and delivering digital solutions at scale. . He is a part of the Mangalore Runners Club and runs every alternate day around Ladyhill & M G Road. “He can easily clock 10 kms under 60 mins”-that was on a lighter side of the vein! .

JITHESH RAI :

Jithesh Rai Is the Store Manager at Decathlon, Mangaluru. Jithesh and his team have always been supporting MRC in all their endeavors. Decathlon, founded in the year 1976, has made it possible for us to play more by paying less for their extremely affordable quality products. Congratulations on Decathlon’s 46th anniversary and wish you all the very best.

AJITH AIYAPPAN :

Ajith Aiyappan, is an Associate Vice President at Infosys, Mangaluru. He is one of the founder members and the president of Mangalore Runners Club. Over the years Ajith has made progress from 10 kms race to HM to FM to ultra-marathons. He is passionate about exploring trail routes in and around Mangalore . When he isn’t running he is busy motivating people to run.

ABHILASH DOMINIC :

Abhilash Dominic is a Group Project Manager at Infosys, He is the race director of Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022. He started running to get fit and has participated in various races in India and aboard some of them are Goa River Marathon, TCS 10K, Rock and Roll Raleigh and Las Vegas Marathon. He is a steady and strong runner in the making

For more details about NIEVUS MANGALORE MARATHON 2022 contact Abhilash Dominic on 9980169690 or Ajith Aiyappan at 99161142458

OFFICIAL WEBSITE TO REGISTER : www. mangaloremarathon .com

Like this: Like Loading...