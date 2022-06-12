With Theme ‘Only One Earth’ World Environment Day’ Observed at St Aloysius B Ed College

Mangaluru: As they say “Better Late Than Never”, even though the entire world celebrated ‘World Environment Day’ on 5 June, but at St Aloysius B Ed College, Mangaluru it was observed on 10 June 2022, a day to remind ourselves to be responsible for the Environment and protect it as well, and also to raise an awareness and describe the importance of Mother nature.

World Environment Day was first celebrated in 1974., to create a platform to raise an awareness that the world is facing problems such as air pollution, plastic pollution, global warming and sea level increasing day by day. The theme of World Environment Day this year is ‘Only One Earth’. The idea of the theme of ‘Only One Earth’ is to focus on the world’s togetherness in the direction of creating the atmosphere for peace, harmony, prosperity and health by saving nature and life. The policy of the theme is to create and adopt a lifestyle which should be pollution free and full of green land. The motto is still the same as it was 50 years ago to protect mother nature. This planet is our only home and we need to save it for upcoming generations.

As we all faced a deadly pandemic for the last two years, it has highlighted the significance of a safe, clean and sustainable environment like never before. Now, it is alarming for all of us to take care of the mother earth and its resources. Global warming is a very big threat giving us challenges to secure a healthy life and nature’s protection. India has already taken many steps in the direction of spreading awareness and taking corrective measures for protecting the earth from global warming.

The World Environment Day inspires us to do something about it and improve the environment we cannot live without and take appropriate steps and protect the environment without which life on the earth is impossible at all. Small initiatives by people can make a big impact. These initiatives are : Stop using plastic on a day-to-today basis; One should plant a tree in a year; Take an initiative to keep your society clean and maintain hygiene; Do not throw garbage in rivers and sea; Be mindful using the things and recycle them; Try to reuse the things; Drive less and ride a bicycle more; Save water as much as u can; Exploitation of resources to the minimum level; Do not let acids and chemicals go into the rivers, among others.

The celebration of WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 202 at St Aloysius B ED College, Mangaluru began with a prayer song invoking God’s blessings, followed by a welcome address by Ms Daphney and Ms Sahana. Ashish Carvalho briefed on the significance of World Environment Day, followed by a welcome dance by the students. Prizes to the winners in various contests held to mark this Day were distributed by the chief Guest Environmentalist and activist of National Environment Care Foundation (NECF) Jeeth Milan Roche, and guests of honour Padmashree Awardee 2022 Amai Mahalinga Naik, and Committed, active and dedicated senior Environmentalist Krishnappa P.

Ms Suphala announced the winners of the different competitions. Following a beautiful and meaningful song on EARTH, Padmashree Awardee 2022 Amai Mahalinga Naik, and Senior Environmentalist Krishnappa P were felicitated on the occasion with shawl, fruits etc. Ravikiran Crasta and Ms Anusha PJ introduced Mahalinga Naik and Shri. Krishnappa K.

Following Ms Rachana introducing the esteemed chief guest, the chief guest Jeeth Milan Roche addressing the audience said, “Why do teachers tell students not to behave like animals, when they do something wrong or misbehave. We need to stop making such comments, because if you look at it, animals are much more behaved and caring than humans. Therefore, saying stop behaving like humans would be appropriate”.

“Like a mother, Earth gives us life and nurtures us. Just like we wouldn’t be here without our mother’s, in the same way we wouldn’t be here without our mother earth to provide for us.We need to take care of mother nature like we take care of our Mothers who gave us birth. Celebrating World Environment Day should not stop with just one day, we need to continue caring and nurturing the plants/trees all year long. Because of development trees are cut, and lots of oxygen is lost, but no one cares about it. Greenery should be around us for us to live a healthy life, if not we will be inhaling carbon dioxide rather than oxygen, with the growth of vehicles and buildings in our city. Let us join together and raise our voice for a cleaner and greener environment” added Roche.

When we plant trees, we take a step in the right direction and become one with the environment. It is a symbolic and literal amalgamation of man with nature. Therefore the dignitaries came forward and planted a sapling to give meaning and purpose to this celebration of Environment Day in a symbolical way. No doubt that human beings are polluting and destroying our planet. That is concerning because pollution is a consequential hazard to our environment today and the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. Can you imagine what our future will be like if we are not mindful of the need of the hour? To bring awareness on this issue, the students performed a mime highlighting how pollution is poison for the earth and why we need to save our environment. It was indeed a very thought-provoking performance, which awakened a responsibility to safeguard our environment in everyone present.

Fr Farita Viegas, the Principal of the College urged the students to follow whet the chief guest said for a better and cleaner environment, and that it is possible if everyone joins hands together and fight for a better greener and cleaner tomorrow (Watch the video below for more of her speech). Environmentalist Krishnappa speaking on the occasion said, ” The only way to honour our mother earth is to make this planet a much better place to live in by raising awareness about our environment and by creating balance in our lives. We are made from the earth and go back to the earth. Instead spending lavishly on a birthday celebration, planting a sapling will be remembered forever, when the sapling grows into a tree and provides oxygen for others. Also mentality of the people should change to make a better and cleaner environment. Yes we can do it, if we make up our minds for a better greener tomorrow “. Krishnappa also recited a few slogans pertaining to environment , and everyone followed after him.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Sumitra. In conclusion, Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not enough to satisfy every man’s greed. In this universe there are billions of galaxies, in our galaxy there are billions of planets, but, there is only one earth. We have only one earth. Let’s join forces and take care of it. Thank you!