With Theme ‘Our Nurses  Our Future’ Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay Celebrates Intl Nurses Day ’23

With Theme ‘Our Nurses Our Future’ Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay Celebrates International Nurses Day ’23 on 11 May 2023



Mangaluru: “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from Father Muller’s Institution Anthem, and the Nurses of Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay have all proved it with their dedicated, and committed service to the suffering humanity. Care For One That’s Love, Care For Few That’s Family, Care For Hundreds That’s NURSING, where they all have led the community as responsible and dedicated Nurses, to care for the patients who depended on them.

Quoting words from renowned people about Nurses- “Nurse: just another word to describe a person strong enough to tolerate anything and soft enough to understand anyone”- Unknown; “Every nurse was drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, to serve, or to help. Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription.” —Christina Feist-Heilmeier, RN; “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” —Mahatma Gandhi; “It is not how much you do, but how much love you put into doing.” —Saint Mother Teresa; “The character of the nurse is as important as the knowledge she possesses.” —Carolyn Jarvis. You Nurses should be proud to be a part of the Mullerian Family, serving in one of the BEST Hospitals in Thumbay.

You should be all grateful that you all belong to a respectful hospital, which recently celebrated its Tenth Anniversary on 2 May 2023. You all are just like a family belonging to the Father Muller community. Sometime in future, you will be great assets to the nation and the world. And while you celebrated International Nurses Day, be proud to be a NURSE, taking up Nursing which is a Noble Profession. International Nurses Day 2023 with this year’s theme ” OUR NURSES.OUR FUTURE” was celebrated at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay on 11 May 2022 ( a day earlier than the actual Nurses Day celebrated every year on 12 May) at 3 pm, which began with an invocation seeking God’s blessings by Sr Alisha and team.

Following the floral tribute paid to the portraits of FMCI Founder Fr Augustus Muller and Founder of Modern Nursing ‘Florence Nightingale’ as respect and admiration, the welcome address was delivered by Sr Dhanya Devasia-the Principal of Father Muller Nursing College-Thumbay (FMNCT). Depicting the various roles played by a nurse in a form of skit was performed by Ms Lareena and group of the First batch of Nursing students of FMNCT. The dignitaries on the dais were Mrs Shanthi Vas- Nursing Superintendent, FMMCH as Chief Guest; Fr Richard Coelho- Director, FMCI who presided over the function; Sr Dhanya Devasia; Dr A Kiran Shetty-Medical Superintendent, FMHT; and Fr Sylvester Lobo, the Administrator at FMHT.

Addressing the audience chief guest Mrs Shanthi Vas said, ” First I want to congratulate all of you for being a part of the largest healthcare professionals who contribute much to the health, welfare and development of society. Without our presence, no healthcare setting can function and without our contribution no health team is complete. Be proud that we make a difference and that we have responded to God and accepted this noble profession. This is an important day in the life of a nurse and a day to feel proud about the nursing profession. A Hospital without a nurse is just like a building without a foundation. So nurses play an important role , they are the backbone in the healthcare sector. Your hard work and dedication are very much needed in this profession”

She further said “Nurses are like Angels on Earth, where they spend more time taking care of the sick and needy without any complaints. They can talk to the patients and faY+They and the point is that we have a responsibility to uphold the standard of this profession. The foundation value of this profession is service. It is rightly said by Wilfred Grenfell that “ the service we render to others is the rent we pay for our room on earth” Florence Nightingale was from a noble family. All of us who honour Florence Nightingale must uphold those values of service, concern, sensitivity to others’ needs, integration of theory and practice, honesty, dedication, commitment, courage and assertiveness. It is befitting to sit back and reevaluate and see the motivation behind choosing this profession and purify our intention and reiterate our way of contributing to the same. Be it in the classrooms, clinical or anywhere, we have the responsibility to behave to be dignified, knowledgeable and be good members of a noble profession”.

“We need to live the theme of this year ” Our Nurses. Our Future”. The Our Nurses, Our Future campaign will shine the light on nurses and a brighter future moving nurses from invisible to invaluable in the eyes of policymakers, the public, and all those who make decisions affecting the delivery and financing of health care. Our future depends on every nurse, every voice, to not only be on the front lines of care but also be on the front lines of change. Wishing this theme, our nurses our future becomes a reality in Father Muller Hospital -Thumbay. We should always be grateful to our management who provides awith a conducive secure atmosphere to work and who always encourages and provides opportunities for our professional and personal growth. It is not necessary that we always need to speak to be heard. By being good, knowledgeable, efficient, vvalue-oriented dignified persons and by setting an example, we can make our voices heard.” added Mrs Vas.

Fr Sylvester Lobo revealed the BEST BEDSIDE NURSE, which was given to Sister Preethi, based on the criteria being Caring, Communication Skills, Empathy, Problem solving skills, Sense of humour, Commitment to Patient care, Willingness to learn, Time Management , Leadership and Extracurricular activities. Spot games were conducted by Ms Sylvia Nisha Lobo, the Nursing Supervisor at FMHT.

Director of FMCI, Rev Fr Richard Coelho on the occasion congratulated the nurses and praised them by addressing them as angels of friendship. He called upon the nurses to share the love as an antidote to anger, agitation and worry, and to carry the virtues of kindness and patience. He further emphasized that Father Muller Institution stands tall as nursing is the strength of these Institutions, and also praised the entire doctors, nurses and staff of Father Muller Hospital for doing a great job in taking the hospital to great heights while it is in its tenth year. He also congratulated the First batch of nursing students who are doing marvelously.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs Reshma Fernandes, the FMHT Infection Control Nurses, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Sandra Rodrigues and Krithik SL, both First year nursing students.

In conclusion, Nursing, as Florence Nightingale would tell you, is a noble profession. It’s all about caring, self-sacrifice, and a whole lot of patience. Yes. Nursing is a freaking hard job. But if you forget about how big (or small) your salary is and focus more on what you can offer to the suffering patients, you will always enjoy coming to work every day. You are the hospitality of the hospital. You are the heart of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform odaily Keep up the good work that you aare ll entrusted with, and God will surely bless you. Have a successful nursing profession. To all the nurses a big thank you for caring and healing those in the hour of medical attention.

I end this report with thought-provoking words by Jonathan Lockwood Huie-

“Grant that I may radiate Thy Light, Thy Love, Thy Healing, Thy Joy, and Thy Peace to all those around me and all those in my thoughts this day and evermore.” Long live Nurses– the ‘Angels of Mercy’ to the patients!

