With Theme ‘Our Planet, Our Health’ Dist Admin with St Aloysius College Observe ‘World Health Day’

Mangaluru: Are we able to reimagine a world where clean air, water and food are available to all? Where economies are focused on health and well-being? Where cities are liveable and people have control over their health and the health of the planet? In the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet, increasing diseases like cancer, asthma, and heart disease. On World Health Day 2022, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.

With Theme ‘Our Planet, Our Health’ District Administration in association with St Aloysius College, Zilla Panchayat, District Health & Family Planning Welfare dept; District Wenlock Hospital; Mangaluru City Corporation, Various Healthcare and medical Institutions in Dakshina Kannada Observe ‘World Health Day’ on 7 April 2022.

Along with the chief guest Dr K V Rajendra-the Deputy Commissioner of DK and other dignitaries joined on stage were – MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty; MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College; Srinivas Deshpande- Assistant General Manager, Karnataka Bank HO; Dr Sathsih Chandra- SMO of World Health Organization DK; Dr Kishore Rao- District Health Dept DK, among others. DC Dr Rajendra Kumar and MLA Vedavyas Kamath spoke about the pandemic crisis and how it impacted the lives of many- and they urged that people should be careful about their health conditions, and when needed for health checks should approach the government hospitals or clinics for treatment.

WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis is also a health crisis. Our political, social and commercial decisions are driving the climate and health crisis. Over 90% of people breathe unhealthy air resulting from the burning of fossil fuels. A heating world is seeing mosquitoes spread diseases farther and faster than ever before. Extreme weather events, land degradation and water scarcity are displacing people and affecting their health. Pollution and plastics are found at the bottom of our deepest oceans, the highest mountains, and have made their way into our food chain. Systems that produce highly processed, unhealthy foods and beverages are driving a wave of obesity, increasing cancer and heart disease while generating a third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

While the COVID-19 pandemic showed us the healing power of science, it also highlighted the inequities in our world. The pandemic has revealed weaknesses in all areas of society and underlined the urgency of creating sustainable well-being societies committed to achieving equitable health now and for future generations without breaching ecological limits. The present design of the economy leads to inequitable distribution of income, wealth and power, with too many people still living in poverty and instability. A well-being economy has human well-being, equity and ecological sustainability as its goals. These goals are translated into long-term investments, well-being budgets, social protection and legal and fiscal strategies. Breaking these cycles of destruction for the planet and human health requires legislative action, corporate reform and individuals to be supported and incentivized to make healthy choices.