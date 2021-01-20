Spread the love



















With Theme ‘‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’ 32nd National Road Safety Week 2021 Flagged Off..

With Theme ‘‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’ 32nd National Road Safety Week 2021 was Flagged Off by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 at 10 am at Police Commissioner’s Office premises, and the walkathon proceeded via A B Shetty circle, Hampankatta Junction, K S Rao road and culminated at T V Raman Pai Hall, near Navabharat Circle, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Every year, more than 1.50 lakh people lose their lives in our country in road accidents and many more are debilitated. This causes immense economic hardship and emotional trauma to their families. There is an urgent need to make our roads safer as the loss of lives and limbs cannot be accepted as the price of mobility. There is a need for the society at large to take cognizance of the issue and to join hands to make road safety a social movement. To give all the stakeholders an opportunity to take part in concerted action for the cause. “National Road Safety Week” is observed throughout the country every year in order to highlight and emphasize the need for safe roads. lt is also an opportunity for all stakeholders to contribute to the cause by taking up activities to promote the concept.

The theme of this year National Road Safety Week 2021 is, “Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha”, and locally the Department of Police with participation of colleges, social organizations organized the 32nd National Road Safety Week which was flagged off bt Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Wednesday 20 January 2021 from the police commissioner’s office premises. Joined by police and fire personnel, home guards, Colleges namely St Aloysius College, St Aloysius NSS, School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya, Canara College, Lions/Leo Club, among others, the walkathon proceeded from Police Commissioner’s office via A B Shetty circle, Hampankatta Junction, K S Rao road and culminated at T V Raman Pai Hall, near Navabharat circle, where a formal function was held.

During the walkathon, the participants carried placards with sayings like- “Drive With Care, Life Has No Spare”; “Don’t Use Mobile While Driving”; “Don’t Mix Drinking & Driving”; “Use Low Beam at Night”; Lane Driving is the Sane Driving”; Caution and Care, makes Accidents Rare”; Wear Helmet and save Head”; Stay Cool, Calm, and Composed on Roads”; Mr Late is Always Better than Late Mr”; “Better Roads Do Not Mean batter Your Life”; Respect the Right of Pedestrians on Zebra Crossings”; Start early, Drive slowly and Reach Safely”; among many others.

The formal function began with a prayer followed by inauguration done by Deputy General Manager of Union Bank of India Jagannath Shetty, along with Police commissioner N Sashi Kumar, Sri Harsha N-Senior Superintendent of posts, Mangaluru; DCP hariram shankar IPS, DCP Vinay Gaonkar; R M Varnekar-RTO; ACP Nataraj, Dr Juliet C J- Principal, Roshni Nilaya; Dr Jacintha D’souza-former principal, Roshni Nilaya, among others. Addressing the gathering, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The aim of this Road Safety Week is to bring awareness on traffic rules that needs to be followed by the public. There is a rise in traffic accidents deaths when compared to deaths from other crimes. Motorists are not serious while driving or riding, either they are talking on a mobile phone, not wearing seat-belts, not wearing a helmet, triple ride on a two-wheeler etc. Imposing fines by police on violators is not for revenue, instead to regulate traffic violations. While the City boasts about being an education hub, students should strictly follow traffic rules and create awareness among the public.”

Briefing on the Road safety week DCP Vinay Gaonkar said, “This year as directed from the ministry, traffic awareness programme will be conducted not just for a week but for a month in Mangaluru. As compared to the accidents rate there is a steep fall in accidents and deaths, which is a good sign compared to previous years. In 2018, there were 165 accidents, in 2019 there were 146 accidents and in 2020 there were 114 accidents. In 2018 there were 120 deaths, in 2019 there were 154 deaths and in 2020 there were 116 deaths. The decline in accidents and deaths is due to coronavirus pandemic and various road works in the City and Highways. The police department has sent a proposal to install CCTV cameras and smart signals at junctions under the Smart City project.”

Also speaking on the occasion, DCP Hariram Shankar said, “It’s sad to note that many lives are lost due to accidents, and it is mainly due to carelessness, negligence and motorists not adhering to traffic rules and regulations. While the pandemic is on, people take all kinds of precautions like wearing masks, using sanitizers, following social distance etc, but when while driving or riding they don’t take precautions like not wearing helmet, not using seat belt etc etc. People Should know following traffic rules is for their benefit, and therefore I urge everyone to follow traffic rules and regulations not just during this project, but always for your safety”.

Prior to the formal function, students of School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya performed a skit on traffic awareness, like wearing helmets, not to drink and drive/ride, or talking on the mobile phone etc. The welcome address was delivered by ACP Nataraj, and the programme was professionally and meticulously compered by Suhan Alva, a popular Youth Leader in the City. During the Road Safety Week it is learnt that several programmes will be held focusing on inculcating road safety values in vehicle owners, as well as schoolchildren, and college students. Skits on road safety will also be held. Since the majority of the accidents are caused by two-wheelers which constitute 78 per cent of all vehicles registered in Karnataka, awareness on safe riding will be brought to the attention of the riders.

Objectives and the aim of celebrating the campaign road safety week is to promote the road safety measures in the community, schools, colleges, work places, on roads and etc; To decrease and completely remove out the road accidents, road accident death and injury cases by applying the road safety measures; To encourage all the travelers to follow the traffic rules and wear helmets and seat belts while driving; To implement the new preventative measures which are proved to lessen the risk of road accidents, death or injury; To aware the people about the speed limit of the vehicles to prevent road accidents; To maintain the speed and required distance from other vehicles; and To aware people that do not drink, do not drive when tired and do not use phones or radios while driving.

Safety is not just a programme, it is a way of life- the police department has done a great job in organizing this programme- keep up the good work that you are entrusted with- and continue doing your duties with dedication, commitment and honesty without any corruption, bribe, partiality, political influence etc.