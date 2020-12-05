Spread the love



















With Theme ‘Together We Can Through Volunteering’ Int’l Volunteers’ Day 2020 Celebrated in City

With Theme ‘Together We Can Through Volunteering’ International Volunteers’ Day 2020 Celebrated in City, organized by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports-Govt of India, Nehru Yuva Kendra, in association with Youth Red Cross Society, Mangaluru University; Centre For Integrated Learning, Mangaluru and Mangalore Surf Club on Saturday, 5 December 2020 at Ravindra Kalabhavana, University College, Mangaluru at 10 am

Mangaluru: Over the last months, as the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged across the world, volunteers have been at the forefront of medical, community and societal responses. Headlines in the world’s media have paid credit to volunteers for all kinds of work, from helping to provide medical care, to doing shopping for vulnerable neighbours, or checking up on elderly people living alone. During the pandemic, Community volunteers were identified as key stakeholders for risk communication and community engagement. This indicates the valuable and great efforts put in by the volunteers during COVID-19.

Showing the impact of volunteers in their communities during this crisis, and to reach to all corners of the globe with the message “Together We Can Through Volunteering.”, the 2020 International Volunteers’ Day is organized on 5 Dec ember. On this day we need to thank the volunteers for being at the front line of the COVID-19 response, addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic, making sure everyone stays safe and being there for people and the planet!

International Volunteer Day (IVD) is viewed as a unique chance for volunteers and organizations to celebrate their efforts, to share their values, and to promote their work among their communities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), United Nations agencies, government authorities and the private sector. Apart from mobilising thousands of volunteers every year, the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme contributes to peace and development by advocating for the recognition of volunteers and working with partners to integrate volunteerism into development programming.

Locally here in Mangaluru, With the Theme ‘Together We Can Through Volunteering’ International Volunteers’ Day 2020 Celebrated, organized by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports-Govt of India, Nehru Yuva Kendra, in association with Youth Red Cross Society, Mangaluru University; Centre For Integrated Learning, Mangaluru and Mangalore Surf Club on Saturday, 5 December 2020 at Ravindra Kalabhavana, University College, Mangaluru at 10 am. The programme began with IVS+D Official Anthem song, followed by a welcome address by Raghuveer Souterpet–District Youth Officer-Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangaluru.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the traditional lamp by chief guest Dr P S Yedapadithaya-Vice Chancellor, Mangalore University, joined by CA Shantharam Shetty-Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society DK, Dr Harish-Principal-University College, Ms Sachitha Nandagopal- Executive Director, Centre For Integrated Learning, Raghuveer Souterpet- District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangaluru, Dr Ganapathi Gowda-Nodal Officer, YRC, Mangalore University, Sacheth Suvarna- MC Member, YRC District Coordinator, Mithun Bhat Kakunje-President, Mangalore Surf Club.

In his inaugural address, Dr P S Yadapadithaya said, “We should note that the Covid-19 pandemic had not only created a crisis but also opened a wide range of opportunities, including the formation of a large number of volunteers. It created a spirit of volunteerism and optimism. The theme of this year’s International Volunteers Day ‘Together We Can Through Volunteerism” has the true meaning of each word and it is very inspiring for all of us. As a team player, we can make many changes and make a difference in society. We can’t attain success and achievement by ourselves, it needs a team of volunteers, with a sense of togetherness and team spirit”.

He further said, “We need empathy, to create awareness and inspire the youth. “Together We Can” is an important punchline, even PM Modi, Deputy commissioner of DK, nor Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University alone can make a difference in the society, but only through volunteerism can it be done. When US President Barack Obama had won the elections, his inspiring punchline was “Yes, We Can”, to make changes and bring success, only “I” won’t help, but “We” will help. Together We Can, through powerful social volunteerism. Volunteering is the right answer for a change in society. Volunteering is a process, and here we have a bunch of organizers who have come together in celebrating International Volunteers Day to make a difference in the society, with the motto ‘Together We Can”.

Also speaking on the occasion, CA Shantharam Shetty said, “It’s True what the chief guest just said that Covid-19 not only brought misery and crisis, it also created many volunteers, who joined together in fighting the pandemic. Volunteerism should start from everywhere, like home, workplace, school/college and in community. We have a very good DC who has worked hard during this pandemic and has also raised awareness on the pandemic. I am happy to say that many volunteers had come forward to donate blood when blood was desperately needed during the Covid-19 crisis, for which we need to applaud all of them. Therefore volunteering plays a vital role in bringing change and making a difference in the community”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Ganapathi Gowda-Nodal Officer, YRC Mangaluru, and the programme was compered by Ms Likhitha VK of Centre For Integrated Learning and Ms Alka Atri of St Agnes College, Mangaluru. Following a break after the formal programme, it was time for Experience Sharing, where Nitin Vas, a city-based social entrepreneur, who has come out with ‘Paper Seed’ various Creations, environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche on tree planting and green environment, and also from volunteers of Mangalore Surf Club, YRC and NYK.

There was also a panel discussion on ‘Inspiring Volunteerism’, undertaken by panellists namely- Shalmali S Ghate-Senior Revenue Specialist, Ministry of Mines-Govt of Liberia (West Africa), Umar U H-Chairman, The Campus Career Academy & Career Guidance and Information Centre, and Jeeth Milan Roche-the Mangaluru’s Green Man. The moderators were -Srinivas Nandagopal- Senior journalist and co-founder of Centre For Integrated Learning. The programme ended with an interaction and planning of Voluntary project.