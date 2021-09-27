Spread the love



















With Theme ‘Tourism For Inclusive Growth’ the ‘World Tourism Day’ Launched in City

Mangaluru: The theme of World Tourism Day 2021 is “Tourism and Rural Development “, which encourages the celebration of the unique role played by tourism in job creation in small towns and rural areas. It should be noted that the livelihood of millions of people globally are dependent on tourism. There are countries where tourism and industries dependent on it are the biggest revenue earner. However, Travel and Tourism is one of the worst-hit sectors amid the pandemic-forced sudden lockdown earlier this year. Some prime tourist spots are opened in India, and Karnataka State, with relaxed Covid rules for tourists, however, wearing masks and maintaining social distance are mandatory.

“On this World Tourism Day, the COVID-19 pandemic represents an opportunity to rethink the future of the tourism sector, including how it contributes to the sustainable development goals, through its social, cultural, political, and economic value. Tourism can eventually help us move beyond the pandemic, by bringing people together and promoting solidarity and trust – crucial ingredients in advancing the global cooperation so urgently needed at this time,” the United Nations had said.

As Covid-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry hardest, World Tourism Day 2021 was an opportunity to recognize the potential of tourism in building a better future for all. Covid-19 pandemic has changed the tourism scenario of the world. Tourism has the capacity to unite people, which will play an important role in global cooperation in fighting job losses due to the pandemic. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the industry had been hard hit. Also in many rural places, tourism is one of the few feasible economic sectors. As per the data of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), about 100 to 120 million jobs in the tourism industry are at risk directly.

The Government Tourism Department-DK, in association with Dakshina Kannada Department of Tourism, and District Administration hosted the World Tourism Day 2021 on Monday, 27 September 2021 at 11 pm, at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru. The theme of World Tourism Day 2021 is “Tourism and Rural Development”. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive social and economic impact. Both developed and developing economies have been hit. And marginalized groups and the most vulnerable have been hit hardest of all. The restart of tourism will help kickstart recovery and growth. It is essential that the benefits this will bring are enjoyed widely and fairly. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has therefore designated World Tourism Day 2021 as a day to focus on “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.”

The chief guest for the occasion was Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, joined on the dais by- District Minister-in-charge Angara S; MLA Vedavyas Kamath; MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar; Rathnakar Hegde- President, Coastal Development Authority, Dayanand Kattalsar- President, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, among others. As always, the worst part is that the dignitaries nevber show up in time, like today, other than DC Dr K V Rajendra who was in time at 11 am, the few other dignitaries showed up at 11.45 am. And even though the invitation had nearly 30 dignitaries who were supposed to join in the celebration, only six-seven were seen on the dais. STRANGE but TRUE!

In his speech, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said “As Covid-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry hardest, World Tourism Day 2021 is an opportunity to recognize the potential of tourism in building a better future for all. Tourism empowers rural communities, providing jobs and opportunities, most notably for women and youth all around the world. Tourism is one of the major sources of income for the people living in the rural world as it helps them to hold onto their unique cultural heritage and traditions, and at the same time acts as an auxiliary in safeguarding habitat and endangered species. Tourism has the capacity to unite people, which will play an important role in global cooperation in fighting job losses due to the pandemic. World Tourism Day amid the pandemic this year has a crucial role to play. Amid job losses, tourism can drive economic recovery and generate work in the rural sector- and we have to work hard to promote tourism in rural areas”.

A teaser of the Karnataka State Tourism was released by minister S Angara. There were group discussions between the participants from various sectors in the tourism field, which was moderated by Yathish Biakampady, former CEO of Panambur Beach Development Project, and addressed by DC Dr K V Rajendra.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive social and economic impact. Both developed and developing economies have been hit. And marginalized groups and the most vulnerable have been hit hardest of all. The restart of tourism will help kickstart recovery and growth. It is essential that the benefits this will bring are enjoyed widely and fairly. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has therefore designated World Tourism Day 2021 as a day to focus on “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.” UNWTO as the United Nations specialized agency for responsible and sustainable tourism, is guiding the global sector towards inclusive recovery and growth. UNWTO ensures every part of the sector has a say in its future – including communities, minorities, youth and those who would otherwise be at risk of being left behind.

Ending this column with a quote-“The traveler sees what he sees, the tourist sees what he has come to see. The thing about tourism is that the reality of a place is quite different from the mythology of it. Life is a journey that must be traveled no matter how bad the roads and accommodations”.

