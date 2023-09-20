With Theme ‘Transformative Education for Fullness of Life’ BES Celebrate Platinum Jubilee

With the Theme ‘Transformative Education for Fullness of Life towards Human Fraternity’ especially the poor and girl children’- Bethany Educational Society, Mangaluru celebrates Platinum Jubilee with great enthusiasm and exuberance.



Mangaluru: “All’s Well That Ends Well!” – That’s right. Quoting Shakespeare’s words, “But with the word, the time will bring on summer When briers shall have leaves as well as thorns, All’s Well that ends well; still, the fine’s the crown; Whatever the course, the end is the renown “- the organizing committee members of Bethany Educational Society, Bendore, Mangaluru had done a marvellous job by organizing the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee of the Bethany Educational Society which was celebrated with great enthusiasm and exuberance. The celebration was orchestrated with grandeur and unfurled its splendour.

The Founder of the Congregation, Servant of God Raymond Mascarenhas, was a man deeply influenced by the compassion and mission of Jesus Christ, for humanity and was anointed by God’s Spirit. He derived the inspiration that steered his actions and decisions from the Holy Scripture, to proclaim good news to the poor; proclaim liberty to the captives and the recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed” (Luke 4:18). With a far-reaching vision, SD Raymond aspired to create a new society particularly for the less fortunate and marginalized together with four daring and saintly pioneers: Mother Martha, Sr Clare, Sr Lourdes, Sr Gertrude and scores of early Sisters.

His compassion extended to the neglected villages of Mangalore and expanded beyond the borders of Karnataka, encompassing the hills of Wayanad in Kerala and the remote regions of Belgaum in North Karnataka, as well as the surrounding districts of Chikmagalur, Shimoga, and Mysuru. For 75 remarkable years, the Bethany Educational Society (BES) has left its indelible mark on the diverse landscape of India spreading from the northern regions of Punjab and Haryana to the shores of Kanyakumari in the south, spanning from the northeastern corners to the expansive west, transforming thousands of young hearts and minds through education.

With a clear vision and a goal – ‘Transformative Education for Fullness of Life for all, especially the poor and girl children’, as in Gospel of John 10:10, inspiring new initiatives, BES has come a long way to fulfil the dreams of the visionary Founder through its three national conventions responding to the contemporary times. These conventions have given birth to a unique methodology, infusing our vision and core values into the very fabric of our educational pedagogy to promote multiple intelligences. They have adeptly employed Total Quality Management tools to enhance the art of teaching and learning, ensuring excellence in every endeavour. By introducing human rights, environmental and peace education as a catalyst for social change and social harmony, we have nurtured respect for the innate dignity and rights of every individual, promoting tolerance, gender equality, harmony and fraternity.

The unwavering commitment to the less fortunate by the Bethany Sisters has bridged the gap between the privileged and the deprived. Through 56 Bethany social service centres in 940 towns and gram panchayats, the needs of 4,20,000 women, youth, children, migrants, trafficked and destitute are met. Their mission of social liberation and women empowerment remains a top priority fostering self-reliance, skill-based education, industrial and agri-based training and sustainable livelihood through various initiatives. To mark the jubilee year, a special project has been launched to educate 75 underprivileged girls with vocational training towards self-sufficiency. Annually nearly 7,000 poor children are given scholarships, while 250 teachers are paid by the management in our Kannada Medium Schools, carrying on the primary and secondary education with zest and unfailing dedication to the poor.

Before the formal programme held at St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, Bendore, Mangaluru, a Thanksgiving Mass was held at Sebastian Church Bendur, Mangaluru, with main celebrant the Most Rev Dr Peter Machado, the Archbishop of Bengaluru and concelebrated by Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Most Rev Dr Gerald Issac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, Most Rev Dr Ignatius D’Souza, Bishop of Bareilly, and Most Rev Dr Ignatius Mascarenhas, Bishop of Simla-Chandigarh, among another clergy. Many priests of the Diocese, religious priests, alumni priests, religious, parents, staff, students and well-wishers of BES participated in the Eucharist.

In his eloquent homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, illuminated the laudable accomplishments of the Bethany Educational Society in the noble pursuit of educating underprivileged children, especially the girl child. He expounded upon the profound role of an educator, guiding and transforming students into responsible and conscientious citizens. He also applauded the Bethany congregation for their collaborative spirit in the parishes of the Diocese of Mangalore for being agents of value-based education, and social transformation through their teaching of catechism, pastoral services and social action.

Thereafter, floral tributes were paid to the Servant of God Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas at his tomb by the Bishops, Sr Rose Celine the Superior General and the President of BES and the representatives among the staff and students. Subsequently at 5.30 pm, an August formal stage program unfolded within the hallowed St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, Bendur, Mangaluru.The programme began with a prayer song invoking God’s blessing, followed by a welcome dance.

The dignitaries on the dais were- Chief Guest, Most Rev Peter Machado, Archbishop of the Diocese of Bengaluru; Most Rev Ignatius D’Souza, Bishop of Bareilly; Most Rev Ignatius Mascarenhas, Bishop of Simla-Chandigarh, UT Khader, Speaker Karnataka Legislative Assembly; D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Mangalore City South; Isufu Vitla DKPUCPA Secretary; Fr Vincent Monteiro, Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church-Benore; Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector St Aloysius Institutions; Rev Sr Lynette AC, Asst Superior General, Apostolic Carmel congregation; Mrs Alka Bhutani, Alumna of St Theresa’s Convent School; Sr Sandhya, Secretary, Bethany Educational Society, Mangaluru, among others.

The programme was inaugurated by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries, followed by a welcome address by Sr Sandhya The chief guest of the function, Most Rev Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bengaluru, inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee Education Project. One of the special features of Platinum Jubilee was to support 75 young poor rural girls from different provinces all over India, Bethany Educational Society, with the support and contribution of their staff, benefactors, and well-wishers, has collected a fund from which each one of these deserving girls will be gifted with Rs 1,00,000/- to train themselves in vocational skills. He congratulated the Bethany congregation and the BES for their collaborative ministries and especially for implanting the love of the Gospel among the children in their educational ministries

Addressing the audience Rev Dr. Peter Machado said, ” I am so blessed to be here in this hall, for the fact, 99% of the audience are women, including nuns. The jubilee will remain in your hearts forever. I feel proud to say that the Bethany Sisters are the pioneers in education and the best in teaching Catechism and religious works. As Christians, we should be also proud that our community started the education institutions in India, while now the others followed in our footsteps. Quoting Kahlil Gibran “Your children are not your children. They are sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself. They come through you but not from you. And though they are with you yet they belong not to you”.

” You may give them your love but not your thoughts, For they have their thoughts. You may house their bodies but not their souls, For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow, which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams. You may strive to be like them but seek not to make them like you. For life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday. You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth. The archer sees the mark upon the path of the infinite, and He bends you with His might that His arrows may go swift and far. Let your bending in the archer’s hand be for gladness. For even as He loves the arrow that flies, so He also loves the stable bow.”. The Bishop complimented the efforts put in by the Bethany Sisters in the field of education and community service.

Mrs Alka Bhutani, a proud Alumna of St. Theresa’s HR Secondary School Karnal- a unit of Bethany Educational Society, represented all the alumni of BES on the stage. With the sentiments of gratitude, she said BES has transformed her life. The moral science classes became the marrow of her being, these classes have guided her moral and emotional GPS to face the challenges of life and separate the weeds from the wheat. She highly appreciated the humanism that is inculcated in her to respect and cherish each other in the way each one is made celebrating one’s uniqueness and potentialities.

The Platinum Jubilee Souvenir was released by U T Khader – Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Addressing the gathering he said “The Christian community has contributed a lot to the unity, fraternity and integral growth of the nation and the society. The education and noble values received in Catholic educational institutions have become a source of strength and instilled confidence in him. A proper education sets people up to grow personally, professionally, and socially. It can awaken joy, curiosity and a deep desire to solve problems and help others. Teaching a student can inspire them to pursue leadership roles and positively impact those around them. He congratulated Sr Rose Celine and the BES for their enormous contribution to the field of education.

Speaking on the role of educators, MLA Vedavyas Kamath said ‘Deep down, every good teacher knows the impact and importance of education. It is not just about learning reading, writing and arithmetic at school. Instead, it is about gaining the knowledge and the skills needed to become a better person and create a better society to live in”.

Rev Sr Rose Celine BS the President of Bethany Educational Society presided over the function. Her presidential address reverberated with admiration for the monumental strides taken by the visionary Founder RFC Mascarenhas of Bethany, and the 4 founding members in their unwavering dedication to provide quality education, even in the remotest rural corners. She emphasized the contributions of BES which has left its indelible mark on the diverse landscape of India spreading from the northern regions of Punjab and Haryana to the shores of Kanyakumari in the south, spanning from the north-eastern corners to the expansive west, transforming thousands of young hearts and minds through education.

BES with its clear vision and a goal – ‘Transformative Education for Fullness of Life for all, especially the poor and girl children’, as in the Gospel of John 10:10. Focusing on the three BES conventions, she said, ‘it has paved the way for a unique methodology, infusing the vision and core values into the very fabric of their educational pedagogy to promote multiple intelligences. The introduction of human rights and teaching of the Preamble of Indian Constitutions in all the BES schools has prepared a generation for peace, harmony and communal solidarity. A litany of gratitude was expressed to all the past and present Council of Management for their yeoman services for BES

” In the words of an adage, “If you want to go fast, walk alone; if you want to go far, walk together,” I appeal to the nearly 3,500 teaching and non-teaching staff, the 82,000 students, and their parents across our 135 BES educational institutions nationwide, 33 hostels, and Alumni, women, youth and children in 56 social service and non-formal education centres in rural areas spread in 26 states and 53 dioceses of India, to unite and remain steadfast in our commitment to the “four priorities of the Platinum Jubilee year -Upholding justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity – the principles inscribed in the Constitution of India; Promoting of Peace and Harmony; Caring for Mother Earth, our common home; and Education for Excellence and Self-Reliance” added Sr Rose Celine..

Sr Philomene Saldanha BS the member of the Council of Management proposed a vote of thanks. Mrs Jasmine Moreira, the teacher at St Theresa School Bendur and Mrs Reena Saldanha, the teacher at St Joseph School Kankanady compered the programme very meticulously and eloquently. The formal programme was followed by cultural performances by students of various schools run by the Bethany Sisters. With a fellowship meal, the programme came to an end. It was a memorable event for all. Virtual live streaming of the event enabled thousands of students, alumni and BES associates to participate in the Platinum Jubilee.

With inputs from Sr Mariola D’souza BS-Convenor, Media Committee

