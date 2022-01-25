With Theme ‘We Are Indians Firstly & Lastly’ Republic Day celebrated at St Theresa’s School- Bendore by the Primary School students

Mangaluru: Republic Day, celebrated every year on 26th January has a special significance in the history of India. To make the event memorable the national event is celebrated every year with a lot of joy, happiness, and pride in our hearts. As we know on 26 January 1950, the Indian constitution came into effect and so from that day we the people of India constantly praise it as the Republic Day of our country. We all know that India got independence on 15 August 1947 but the nation didn’t have any constitution of its own. However, after many discussions and considerations, a committee headed by Dr. BR Ambedkar submitted a draft of the Indian constitution which was adopted on 26th November 1949 and officially came into effect on 26th January 1950.

Yes, India is a democratic country. The citizens living in a democratic country enjoy the privilege to elect their leader to lead the country. Although there has been a lot of improvement till now, it can also be said that we have been facing a few problems such as pollution, poverty, Unemployment, etc. One thing we all can do is to promise each other that we will become a better version of ourselves so that we could contribute to solving all these problems and making our nation a better place.

Republic Day marks an important event in India’s history, and locally here in the City, the primary school children of St Theresa’s School, Bendore celebrated Republic Day a bit early with lots of joy, laughter and happiness amidst their school principal, and teachers. The assembly was conducted by the students of Grade 5. A prayer service marked the beginning of the assembly invoking God’s blessings upon the program. A warm welcome speech welcomed the whole gathering. Francis Maxim Moras, the Deputy Chief Traffic Warden , was the chief guest for the day and he was welcomed with a flower sapling by the school principal , Sr Lourdes. Sr Caron, the Vice Principal and Sr Simon-Office In-Charge were the dignitaries present along with the teachers of the primary section.

A patriotic dance by the school children set the program in a rhythmic flow. The Significance of the Day was given very clearly by Aliya D’silva of 5 A , followed by the melodious singing of a medley of patriotic songs. An inspiring and meaningful tableau was presented which truly brought out the importance of staying united in this land of multicultural population in order to have peace in our country.

In his short motivational speech Chief Guest Maxim Francis Moras motivated the children to live in unity with each other as they are growing up. Giving his personal experience, He encouraged the students to do their bit in serving the society selflessly when they grow up, no matter if they become a doctor, Engineer, Professor, Scientist etc . He requested the students to always respect the constitution and keep the country’s name. He ended the talk by reading a short poem by the Kannada poet Rudrappa once again highlighting that all Indians are to stay united always.

Maxim Moras was honoured with a shawl, a garland and a memento for his selfless service in controlling the traffic near the school. Principal Sr Lourdes addressing the students stressed on the importance of selfless service to the society, and urged them to follow in the footsteps of the chief guest of today, who is always seen near St Theresa’s School controlling the traffic and seeing the safety of the school children when they cross the road or walk towards the school. Maxim is known and loved so much by these children, they all gave him a standing ovation with roaring excitement to see their favourite Good Samaritan amidst them during the Republic Day programme.

The program thus ended by the singing of the National Anthem with all the students feeling excited on getting an opportunity to witness an assembly together in the main hall after a very long time due to the pandemic restrictions. The chief guest was introduced by school teacher Ms Raveena Vas, and vote of thanks was delivered by Miss Aysha Naziya of 5 C. The star attractions of the programme were Dr B R Ambedkar impersonated by Master Reshon Martsi of 5 A, and Dr Rajendra Prasad impersonated by Master Daniel Rao of 5 D.