‘With Various Projects Planned, Mangaluru Will be GREAT CITY in 2025’- MLA Vedavyas Kamath

Spread the love



















“With Various Projects Planned, Mangaluru Will be GREAT CITY in 2025′, with nearly Rs 3000 Crore sanctioned for the City’s Development”- MLA Vedavyas Kamath

Mangaluru: “With Various Projects Planned, Mangaluru Will be GREAT CITY in 2025′, with nearly Rs 3000 Crore sanctioned for the City’s Development. Mangaluru will be an All-New City within the next 4-5 years”, said Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath during Meet The Press at the Press Club here on October 5.

Addressing the media persons MLA Kamath said, “The state government has released Rs 35 crore to revamp all major rajakaluves (stormwater drains) in the city since there have been flooding in many parts of the City during heavy rains. Revamping major stormwater drains will prevent artificial flooding in the city during the monsoon. Even moderate showers result in flooding at Kudroli, KS Rao Road, Chandrika Layout, Pandeshwar and other areas. Overflowing of stormwater drains leads to flooding at many places in the city. Even though restoring all Storm Water drains in the city may require Rs 200 crore, I am confident of getting additional Rs 35 crore in the next phase. The tender process has been completed and the first phase will begin within a month or two. Constructing retaining walls will prevent the drains from overflowing during monsoon”.

“A sports complex with a mini swimming pool will be constructed near Urwa Market, and the foundation stone for the project will be laid soon. Even though the foundation stone was laid for this sports complex during the tenure of the former MLA, a Rs 10 crore grant was sanctioned by the Youth Service and Sports department, unfortunately, was withdrawn later. But with our efforts, the sanctioned grant for this project has been approved now, and the work will start soon. The proposal has been prepared for the waterfront project in the riverfront areas in Mangaluru. Discussions are being held with private players to join hands with Mangaluru Smart City Limited to take up projects”, added MLA.

He further said, “For the convenience of migrant labourers, the government plans to construct labour sheds in the city, since the majority of construction workers in Mangaluru are from other districts and states. The city has no sufficient infrastructure for migrant labourers to stay while they work in various sites. Hence, labour minister Shivaram Hebbar has promised to sanction funds for the project. Sites have been identified and a proposal has been submitted. Also, Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the third phase of the fishing jetty and another Rs Rs 74 crore for the disposal of waste at the old dumping yard in Pachanady. Work on the Jalasiri programme to provide 24 hours drinking water is under process, and by 2025, the project will be completed. A floating jetty worth Rs 6 crore will be constructed for the development of fisheries. There is also a proposal to start a film city as well”.

“A dedicated Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Cell to expedite the process of land acquisition for various development projects will be opened at the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) soon. The cell, which will issue TDRs to those who have given their land for development projects, will start functioning shortly. We have been facing difficulties in land acquisition due to delay in issuing TDR certificates to landowners, who surrender their lands. As a result, the implementation of projects gets delayed. Officials including a surveyor have already been appointed for the cell. With the ABD loan worth Rs 400 crore, the development of old drains is going on in the city. The plan has been finalized and the tender process for a multi-level car parking at the old bus stand is in process, which when completed over 400 vehicles can be parked there. A 200-ventilator bed in District Wenlock hospital is ready to function. The tender process for works worth Rs 120 crore under Mahatma Gandhi Vikas Yojana is completed, and the construction of the 11-storey central market building will start once the High Court gives its verdict, since the project is under stay order status, due to litigation filed by a few traders who were doing business at the earlier Central market”, said MLA Vedavyas Kamath.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath was felicitated during the occasion for the hard work and planning done by him so far as an MLA.

Like this: Like Loading...