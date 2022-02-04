With ‘WC-Day’ Theme ‘Close the Care Gap’ 122 Police Personnel Get Free Cancer Screening Test

With ‘World Cancer Day 2022’ Theme ‘Close the Care Gap’ 122 Police Personnel to get Free Cancer Screening Test at AJ (Hospital) Cancer Institute, Mangaluru. This Cancer Screening Test for the Police Personnel is yet another initiative of Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who after taking charge has organized quite a few health-related camps/exercise programmes/yoga and fitness camps etc for the benefit of the police force so that they could remain healthy to continue in serving the society.

Mangaluru: Led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4 to raise awareness, improve education and catalyse personal, collective and government action to save millions of preventable cancer deaths. Further, it seeks to “reimagine a world where access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equitable for all — no matter who you are or where you live”. In keeping with this theme, this year, UICC has launched a three-year campaign to create more equitable access to cancer services with the theme – ‘Close the Care Gap’. In the first year, 2022-23 — the campaign is “all about understanding and recognising the inequities in cancer care around the world”.

On account of ‘WORLD CANCER DAY-2022’, Mangaluru City Police in collaboration with A J Hospital & Research Centre; A J Institute of Medical Sciences; and India Cancer Society -Mangaluru Chapter observed this DAY on 4 February 2022 at Hospital Conference Hall, where 122 police personnel from the Mangaluru police Commissionerate could avail FREE Cancer Screening Test, in batches for the next few days at the A J (Hospital) Cancer Institute, Mangaluru. The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings, followed by a welcome address by ACP (Traffic) Nataraj, where he also briefed about the Free cancer screening test for the selected 122 police personnel, based on their family health history, and basic symptoms, if any showed.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by dignitaries for the occasion, namely- Hariram Shankar- DCP (Law & Order), Dr A J Shetty- Chairman of A J Education Institutions/Trust; ACP (Traffic) Nataraj; Dr Kamalaksh Shenoy- Professor & HOD of Radiation Oncology; Dr Prashanth Marla-Medical Director & CEO · A J Hospital & Research Centre; Prashanth Shetty-Vice President-AJ Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre; Dr Ashok Hegde-the Dean of A.J.Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre; and Ms Shaila Lobo- the Regional Operation Manager of Indian Cancer Society, Mangaluru.

In his inaugural address chief guest, DCP Hariram Shanker said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who couldn’t make it for this programme due to other commitment, to AJ Hospital and Research Centre and Mangaluru chapter of Indian Cancer Society for extending their support in providing awareness on Cancer and Free Cancer Screening Test for 122 police personnel. This was an initiative put forth by our police commissioner who always keeps the health and safety of the police force in mind, by organizing many health-related programmes and activities. World Cancer Day is a campaign built to resonate, inspire change and mobilize action long after the day has passed. This campaign will offer a chance to create a long-lasting impact by increasing public-facing exposure and engagement, more opportunities to build global awareness and impact-driven action. And it will also surely help our police personnel”.

In his presidential address, Dr A J Shetty said, “We are happy to extend our support in this programme for the benefit of the police personnel, who work hard to serve and protect us, so it was our duty to appreciate their service and be grateful to them. Decades ago Cancer was hard to cure and people lost lives, but now with advanced technology cancer could be prevented if detected early. Cancer is a terminal ailment that calls for immediate and specialized aggressive treatments. Cancer treatment spans different modes like surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy etc., depending on the size and nature of the disease”

“At A. J. Hospital and Research Centre we have established a state-of-the-art, comprehensive cancer unit with all the specialities such as Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nuclear medicine & PET CT. A. J. Cancer Institute, our Oncology unit, is housed in a separate independent block on the hospital campus in order to meet the special needs of cancer patients. It provides compassionate care to patients with our team of oncologists working together to develop individualized treatment plans for each patient. Cancer if detected earlier, can be cured, therefore Cancer Screening is very important if you see any symptoms. And this project will surely benefit our police personnel” added Dr A J Shetty.

Cancer Screening talk by Dr K Kamalaksh Shenoy, the Professor & HOD of Radiation Oncology provided very good information pertaining to prevention and cure of Cancer if checked early through various tests. “This year’s theme focuses on the inequity in the distribution of cancer care. Inequity is not just the unequal distribution of resources but unjust and avoidable differences in cancer care. These barriers could be cultural, educational, financial, socio-economic, geographical and gender or age-related discrimination.” added Dr Shenoy, who also delivered the vote of thanks. The programme was meticulously compered by Ms Pooja from the Human Resource dept. Following the formal programme, the first batch of around thirty police personnel, both men and women, availed the Free Cancer Screening test. Dr Kavitha- Associate Professor & Consultant Radiation Oncologist; Ms Shaila Lobo and Ranjan- representatives from Indian Cancer Society also helped in the screening test process, along with many other healthcare staff.

In conclusion, in my perspective, World Cancer Day is a campaign built to resonate, inspire change and mobilize action long after the day has passed. This campaign will offer a chance to create a long-lasting impact by increasing public-facing exposure and engagement, more opportunities to build global awareness and impact-driven action. If you are a cancer patient, remain strong and don’t worry, everything will be okay. There are doctors who will take very good care of you, and will make sure that you’ll live longer beyond your expectations- and these are the God sent doctors at A J Hospital/A J Cancer Institute at your service.

Let me end with thought-provoking words from Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh-“Cancer has taught me a lot of things. Maybe it is the best thing that has happened to me. I can’t say right now, but maybe some years down the line, I would realize. When I was taking chemotherapy, there were a lot of elderly patients, and that would inspire me. I thought, ‘If they can be cured, why can’t I be?’ The battle against cancer has made me strong. It’s like winning a war! When I was diagnosed, I was told by doctors my kidney, liver and other organs could fail. It was tough. I didn’t know if I could save my life. But I was positive, and because of that, the doctor told me that I would be a man who would never have cancer”.

INTERACTION WITH DR K KAMALAKSH SHENOY- the Professor & HOD of Radiation Oncology by Team Mangalorean where he said-

“Cancer is no longer a death sentence. If detected early, it is curable. Successful treatment has allowed cancer patients to carry on longer and more productive lives. Today about 50% (approx.) of all cancer patients can be cured. That is why screening for cancer is so vital in combating this disease. What is screening for cancer? It involves a few simple tests and procedures done to detect common cancers at a very early stage before it spreads thus improving the chance of cure. They are painless and inexpensive with absolutely no side effects. No single blood test or urine test can diagnose any cancer”.

DR K KAMALAKSH SHENOY

“Screening is not done in a lab. It’s done by a doctor who will evaluate your chances of developing disease and based on your risk required tests are prescribed, one for each system that is one for breast cancer, one for colon and stomach cancer, one for cervical cancer, one for Prostate cancer and so on. A J Hospital has a state of the art, Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre with all the latest specialities including PET-CT, which is the first of its kind in the entire district of Dakshina Kannada. The Oncology team at A J Hospital provides expert, comprehensive and compassionate care to patients with cancer. Our primary goal is to deliver treatment safely and effectively in ways that enhance and benefit the overall experience for our patients. At A. J. Cancer Centre we know what a large role screening plays in saving lives. We have an entire department dedicated exclusively to cancer screening. Remember, early detection saves lives!

Cancer screening aims to detect cancer before symptoms appear. This may involve blood tests, urine tests, other tests, or medical imaging. The benefits of screening in terms of cancer prevention, early detection and subsequent treatment must be weighed against any harm. It is not indicated unless life expectancy is > 5 yrs (Benefit is uncertain >70 yrs). Screening is not normally useful for rare cancers. Countries often focus their screening recommendations on the major forms of treatable cancer found in their population. Screening recommendations depend on the individual’s risk, with high-risk people receiving earlier and more frequent screening than low-risk people

Aim Of Cancer Screening :

Detect asymptomatic potentially curable disease; Earlier than otherwise would occur; Earlier diagnosis should result in improved outcome; Reduce morbidity & mortality from a particular cancer in screened population

Screening Positive Effects :

Improved prognosis; Less radical treatment; Reassurance for those with negative test; Resource saving if treatment costs reduced; Optimally reduced cancer related mortality

Recommended Sites: Cancer Screening : Females: Breast, Endometrium, Cervix; Males: Prostate, Head and Neck; Both sexes: Colorectal, Head and Neck

Cancers Screened : A. Breast Cancer Screening; B. Cervical Cancer Screening; C. Colorectal Cancer Screening; D. Head and Neck Cancer Screening

Breast Cancer Screening : Breast Self Examination; Clinical Breast Examination; Mammography; and Ultrasound

Uterine Cervix Cancer Screening :

Start screening at 21 years, regardless of whether sexual intercourse has already occurred; After initiation, cervical screening should be performed every 3 years in women 21-29 years of age with cervical cytology alone. In high risk people should receive more frequent screening, usually annually.

Screening for women > 30 yrs include Cervical cytology : Combined with DNA testing for high risk HPV types every 5 years (preferred); and Cervical cytology alone every 3 yrs.

SUMMARY :

Cancer screening is looking for cancer before a person has any symptoms.; False positive and false negative tests are possible; Finding the cancer may not improve the person’s health or help the person live longer; Screening studies are done to see whether deaths from cancer decrease when people are screened.

For further queries contact: 0824 6613635 or email: ajccentre@gmail.com or Dr K Kamalaksh Shenoy at 9448159414

