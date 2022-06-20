‘Withdraw Agnipath Scheme or DK Congress Will Hold Satyagraha’- U T Khader

Mangaluru: Deputy leader of opposition in assembly U T Khader and Dakshina Kannada DCC president and MLC Harish Kumar during a press meet urged the government to withdraw the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

U T Khader said, “The DCC will hold a one-day satyagraha against the scheme here soon, if the scheme still continues. This scheme is the outsourcing of recruitment in the Indian Army, and it is an attempt to deny education and employment to the youth in the country. Youth in India are attracted towards the forces, not just to secure a job. The spirit of patriotism inspires them to serve the country. The Congress stands in solidarity with the youth protesting in the country”.

“The central government should withdraw the scheme, which has been causing unrest among the youth across the country. The youth have an apprehension that they are being denied opportunities to serve in the Army, The BJP came to power with a promise of generating two crore jobs every year, but 13 crore people have lost their jobs due to the anti-people policies of the government, like demonetisation. For the first time after Independence, the government has considered recruitment to armed forces a financial burden,’’ added Khader

Also speaking during the press meet Dakshina Kannada DCC president Harish Kumar said “The new Agnipath scheme offers four years of service, for youth in the armed forces. According to ex-servicemen, it takes at least seven years for the armed forces to train a soldier to take part in wars. Hence, what kind of service will those youth who are appointed for four years, under the Agnipath scheme offer? The government should have held discussions with experts before implementing the scheme, instead of taking a unilateral decision,”