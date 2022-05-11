Withdraw cases against rail project protesters, says Goa MP

Panaji: Congress’s South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha on Wednesday asked the state government to withdraw cases filed against protesters opposing the railway double tracking proposed from Kernataka’s Castle Rock to Goa’s Collem after the Supreme Court axed the wildlife clearance.

In November 2020, over 3,000 Goans took to the streets in Chandor village of South Goa, under the banner ‘Goent Kolso Naka’ (don’t want coal in Goa) to protest against the project.

“These protesters haven’t done anything for their personal gains. They were protesting to protect Goa and its environment. Hence cases against them should be withdrawn as soon as possible,” Sardina, a former Chief Minister, told reporters in Margao.