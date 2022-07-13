Withdraw increased power charges: BJP to Kejriwal



New Delhi: Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal government, the BJP on Wednesday said the increased power charges will disturb the household budget by putting additional burden on them in the national capital. BJP demanded immediate withdrawal of increased power charges.

BJP national spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh said had the AAP lost the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll last month, Kejriwal would not have dared to increase the charges.

“Thanks to the voters of Rajinder Nagar, from next month the minimum monthly power bill will be increased by Rs 250. If he had lost the Rajinder Nagar, Kejriwal would not have dared to increase the power charges,” Singh said.

Singh alleged that the Kejriwal government has looted Rs 37,127 crore with power discoms.

“In the name of fixed charges, pension charges, electricity charges, PPAC charges, the Kejriwal government and power discoms have looted Rs 37,127 crore from people of Delhi,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, demanding withdrawal of the hike in power charges, Delhi BJP warned of a massive protest at the chief minister’s residence if it is not withdrawn.

Lok Sabha Member from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri said that while farmers across the country get electricity at low or free of cost, in Delhi they are forced to buy electricity at commercial rates.

“The rates, which are levied in the name of energy, distribution, purchase and fixed charges in the bill, affect the people. The Kejriwal government increased the rate by six per cent through backdoors, it will actually pass up to 12 per cent to the consumers,” Bidhuri said, demanding that the hike in electricity rates should be withdrawn immediately.