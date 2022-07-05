‘Withdraw provocative material’: Indian High Commission in Canada on ‘Kaali’ poster



New Delhi: The Indian High Commission in Canada, following a controversy over poster of a documentary ‘Kaali’ that was showcased at Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, has urged the organisers to withdraw all provocative material.

In a statement, the High Commission said that they have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about “disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.”

“Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organisers of the event,” read the statement.

“We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action. We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material,” it added.

The controversy erupted after filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of the film on social media that depicts a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette in the poster.