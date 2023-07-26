Withdrawing charges against accused in D.J. Halli, K.G. Halli violence is tantamount to supporting terrorist acts: BJP MLAs

Mangaluru: If the State government withdraws cases against persons booked in connection with the 2020 violence in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli police station limits in Bengaluru, then it is tantamount to the government encouraging terrorist acts, said Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Karkala MLA and former Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Wednesday.

Objecting to a letter written in this regard reportedly by Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait to Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Mr. Kamath said Mohammed Shariq, an accused in the violence in Shivamogga, was booked in November 2022 for alleged illegal transportation of explosive substance in an autorickshaw that caught fire in Mangaluru. The Siddaramaiah government will be held indirectly responsible for escalation of anti-national activities of the now banned Popular Front of India as it had earlier withdrawn cases against PFI activists, he said.

The government should not withdraw cases against persons booked in connection with cases of violence as it will lead to encouraging the accused to indulge in more violent acts, Mr. Kamath said.’

Condemning the letter of Mr. Sait and Mr. Parameshwara’s response to it, Mr. Sunil Kumar said many have seen the footage of youth involved in the violence wherein they even tried to set police stations ablaze and targeted people in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli. “No lenience should be shown to the accused,” he said. The government should not buckle under pressure from Muslim MLAs or leaders and weaken the investigation in these sensitive cases, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

Former Minister and BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary said in a statement that the government should not withdraw the case against the accused. He also objected to the letter and said the government should not stoop to low levels.

