Without MCC Approval, Residents on a Poster Name Jeppu Junction Circle as ‘Parashurama Vritha’

Spread the love



















Without MCC Approval, Residents on a Poster Name Jeppu Junction Circle as ‘Parashurama Vratha’ (Parashurama Circle)

Mangaluru: Naming or renaming a junction or a street in the city often entails a protracted bureaucratic procedure, which often takes months. However, the junction at Jeppu near the Mangaladevi temple in Mangaluru was named after the Hindu God Parashurama, a decision taken not by the officials of the MCC, but the residents. The poster proclaiming the name of the junction at Jeppu near the Mangaladevi temple in Mangaluru as ‘Parashurama Vrittha’ was put up without any official authorisation

Around the time the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) was developing roads, pavements and the circle in the vicinity of the Mangaladevi temple, a banner was erected by the residents, declaring its name ‘Parashurama Vrittha’, before the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) could deliberate on the issue, and adopt a resolution to that effect. MSCL has undertaken various development projects in the neighbourhood of Old Kent Road, Pandeshwar Temple Road, Mangaladevi Temple Road, among others – initiatives the cumulative cost of which is estimated to be around Rs 40 crore.

This is not the first instance of people erecting banners indicating the preferred name they would have for a road or a junction. A few months ago, a banner was put up at the Pumpwell Flyover bearing the name ‘Veer Savarkar Flyover’, but it was removed later. Another banner subsequently appeared at the Mangaluru Junction Railway Station, which the outfit that put up the flyer wanted named ‘Veer Savarkar Railway Station, Mangaluru’.

Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty speaking to media said that the MCC was yet to deliberate on naming the junction in Jeppu. “I have noticed the banner that declares that the junction is ‘Parashurama Vrittha’, but the MCC has made no proposal to rename the place. Unidentified people have put up the banner without the knowledge of the authorities concerned. Any such proposal must first be discussed in the MCC Council, and a resolution adopted to that effect,” added Shetty.

Meanwhile, he also pointed out that the MCC Council had submitted a proposal to the government seeking to rename Lady Hill Circle after social reformer Sri Narayana Guru. “But we have adopted a resolution to name the road leading to the Mangaladevi temple after the shrine. We have submitted this to the MCC’s town planning committee as well. The MCC will publish the proposal in the newspapers inviting objections and suggestions from the public. The proposal will be discussed another time after the public consultation is held before it is formally submitted to the government,” added Mayor.

Like this: Like Loading...