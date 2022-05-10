Without Permission of Raghupathi Bhat, I couldn’t have joined BJP – Pramod Madhwaraj

Udupi: “If there was no permission from MLA Raghupathi Bhat, I couldn’t have joined the BJP. I have not joined the party to work in the state or centre. I have decided to work at the village level”, said former minister Pramod Madhwaraj.

After joining the party Pramod Madhwaraj spoke to the media for the first time in Udupi on May 10. Pramod said that keeping trust in BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and the national president J P Nadda I had joined the BJP. I was impressed by the working style of prime minister Narendra Modi during the COVID Pandemic and also saw the work of simple and people-friendly Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai”.

Madhwaraj further said “I never kept any conditions before the BJP and the party has also not given any assurance to me. I wanted to work as a common activist in the party. Winning 150 seats in the 2023 elections is our main goal. If the party wishes that I work anywhere, I am ready for that. I am interested to work for the fishermen’s community”.

Replying to the criticism of the BJP and Modi, Pramod said, “I have worked for Congress and the party gave many positions. Unfortunately for the last 3 years, the situation of the Udupi district Congress was not good. I was suffocated there and asked KPCC leaders to sort out the problems but no work was done by the party leaders. After discussion with my close aides, I resigned from the Party and joined the BJP”.

Madhwaraj also said, “Now, I have joined the BJP, and many of my supporters are interested to join BJP in the coming days. At the rural level, enough BJP workers are working tirelessly for the party. After convincing the party workers and taking their permission, we will decide on joining our supporters to the party BJP”.