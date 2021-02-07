Spread the love



















Woman allegedly raped on pretext of marriage in Gurugram



Gurugram: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of marriage over a period of two years, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, a native of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, residing at Gurugram’s Rajiv Nagar area, said in her complaint that the accused, Inderjeet, raped her for close to two years on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her while threatening her of dire consequences if she told anyone about it. According to the victim, she came in contact with the accused in March 2019.

“He proposed marriage in March 2019 and we entered a live-in relationship. He made physical relations with me against my wishes on several occasions,” the victim told the police.

The victim suffered stomach pain in October 2020, after which she visited a private diagnostic centre in Adarsh Nagar for an ultrasound test where she came to know about her pregnancy.

The victim alleged in her police complaint that she had informed the accused about her pregnancy but the accused didn’t pay heed, refused to marry her and threatened her again.

“A case has been registered at Sector 40 police station and is being further investigated,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.