Woman alleges rape, UP Police finds it ‘doubtful’



Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A woman, in her thirties, has accused her husband’s cousin of raping her while she was at her parents’ house in Pilibhit.

The police, instead of sending her for medical examination, have initiated an inquiry to find out “whether the incident actually took place or if the woman filed a false complaint”.

Station house officer Harish Vardhan Singh of Pilibhit Kotwali, said, “The matter looks doubtful as the incident is supposed to have taken place on February 11 while the complaint was filed on February 14. The actual issue seems to be concerned with some enmity between the woman and her husband’s cousin. We will take further action based on the findings of our inquiry.”

The survivor, in her complaint, stated that the accused ‘fled the spot’ after her sister rushed to her rescue after hearing her screams.

The victim stated in her complaint that she kept quiet about the matter for two days for the sake of her ‘social dignity’ but finally filed the complaint when she realised that the accused deserved the punishment.