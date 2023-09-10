Woman and Girl Child Day celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Hiriyur

Chitradurga, Hiriyur: Diocese of Shimoga dedicated 2023 year as the “Woman and Girl Child Year”. The diocese has organised various programmes in this regard. Bishop Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of Diocese of Shivamogga had asked all the Parishes to celebrate this day on September 10th. Our Lady of Assumption Church, Hiriyur, Chitradurga District celebrated “Woman and Girl Child Year” meaningfully on September 10th.

Parish Priest Fr Franklin D’Souza celebrated Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. He preached a homily on “Woman and Girl Child”. He narrated the role of a woman biblically. He spoke about, some of the courageous women from the Bible. How they inspired others through their courageous faith. He also spoke on today’s condition of the Girl child and women. He said the woman is known for Prayer, love, courage, service and sacrifice. He gave the example of Mother Mary. He invited the faithful to respect and honour them in our day-to-day lives. He then prayed a special prayer for the faithful.

After the Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m., a programme was organised at the Church Hall. Parish Priest Fr Franklin D’Souza was the president of the programme and Sr. Metty Mathew & Sr. Elsamma, superiors of both the convents were the guests. Mrs Madala Maria, President of the Women’s Association and her team were on the Dais.

The programme began with a Prayer Song by the “Parish Women’s Association”, led by Mrs Smitha, Mrs Savita, Mrs Leena and Mrs Sheeba..

Then there was the lighting of the Lamp by the guests, through which the programme was officially inaugurated. Fr Franklin D’Souza led a prayer of blessing. Then a short prayer service was held by the women.

Mrs Stella Olivera officially welcomed the President, guests and the audience. Mrs. Leena Suresh gave the inaugural Speech.

At 10:30 am Breakfast was served for all.

After breakfast at 11 a.m., the programme continued with a prayer dance. Later, the President and guests honoured the women above 70 years of age with a shawl and gift. Mrs Angela Mary and Mrs Patricia spoke on behalf of the elders. Sr. Metty Matthew in charge of the Parish Women’s Association gave a meaningful message to the women and girls.

Women’s Association President Mrs Madala Maria spoke from the heart. Since she is also a ward counsellor, she said that when we face society courageously we can achieve anything in life.

Then followed the cultural programmes and games for the women and girls. After this Fr Franklin D’Souza distributed the prizes and spoke on the day’s program. He said that today is a joyous day for our parish from kids to the elderly. All came together for the first time to celebrate the “Woman and Girl Child Day”. He spoke on the importance of the woman and Girl Child as they are a gift from God. He said that with prayer and faith, we need to face the situation and should never ever give up in life.

Mrs Monica thanked the dignitaries, the gathering and all those who contributed to the success of the programme. Mrs Smitha and Ms Anusha were the Emcees. Altogether 150 Women and girls attended the programme. Lunch was served to all attendees.

Women Office Bearers for 2023 are:

President: Madala Maria

Vice President: Monica

Secretary: Christy Joanita (Sheeba)

Joint Secretary: Leena

Treasurer: Smitha

Liturgy: Manjula Joseph

Animator: Sr. Metty Mathew

Director: Fr Franklin D’Souza

The committee members for the Woman and Girl Child Year are:

1. Madala Maria

2. Sheeba

3. Monica

4. Leena

5. Stella Mary

6. Madhura

7. Meghana

8. Savita

9. Smitha

10. Margaret Sheela

11. Manjula Joseph

