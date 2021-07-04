Spread the love



















Woman Arrested for Honey trapping, extorting money in Puttur, 5 Absconding

Mangaluru: During the Pandemic when many have lost their jobs, there are some involved in extorting by befriending people through WhatsApp. In an incident in the Puttur Rural police station limits a woman has been arrested for her involvement in honey trapping and extortion through WhatsApp and produced before the court.

Five months back Abdul Nasir from Mudnur received a simple “Hai” message on his WhatsApp number. As the person was unknown to him, Abdul asked “Who are you”? and the other person replied, “Sorry wrong number”. After another 12 days, Abdul again received an “Hai” message from the same number for which Abdul responded with “Hai”. After some time Abdul called the number to find out who had sent him the message. Abdul’s call was received by a woman who introduced herself in Hindi as Tanisha. Later both continued to chat through WhatsApp also exchanging voice messages.

On April 15, Tanisha requested Abdul to do a video call as she wanted to chat with him. According to Tanisha’s request, Abdul communicated with Tanisha through video call. After the video call, Tanisha blocked Abdul from sending messages and avoided his calls. On April 20, Abdul was called to a remote place by accused Sayed Monu, Mohammed Kunhi, Shafi, Nasir and Azar where they threatened Abdul for befriending Tanisha and cheating her. They demanded Rs 30 lakhs saying that they had all the videos and chat between him and Tanisha and threatened him that they would upload the video and his chat with Tanisha on social media if he failed to pay the amount. They also threatened Abdul with life for his actions. The accused then deleted all the messages Tanisha had sent from Abdul’s phone.

After three days the accused took Rs 25 lakhs from Abdul and demanded him to pay the remaining Rs 5 lakh within a week. The accused also threatened Abdul with life if revealed the matter or filed any case against them.

The incident came to light on June 30, and a case was filed in the Puttur Rural police station under sections 120(B), 384, 420, 506 IPC and 66 (E) IT Act. Based on the complaint the accused Tanisha from Bantwal was arrested and produced before the court. The search is on for the other accused Sayed Monu, Mohammed Kunhi, Shafi, Nasir and Azar.

Nowadays there are some females sending messages through WhatsApp and befriending rich people. Later they invite them for video chat and record it and use the videos to extort money.

Under the direction of SP of DK Sonawane Rishikesh, and the leadership of DySP Gana P Kumar, the operation was carried out by the Circle inspector Thimmappa Naik, PSI Udaya Ravi M Y from Puttur Rural Police station and team.

