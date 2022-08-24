Woman arrested in K’taka for threatening industrialist’s son



Bengaluru: Karnataka police arrested a woman and three of her associates on charges of threatening an industrialist’s son and trying to extort Rs 4 crore from him on August 24.

Byatarayanapura police, who took up investigation, have arrested Pushpa, a middle-aged woman, and her associates Ayyappa aka Arjun, Rakesh and Santosh.

The gang led by the woman had trapped Suraj by assuring him that she would get a government tender for him, the police said.

Pushpa met Suraj multiple times and then introduced him to Santosh, who she claimed was the personal secretary of an IAS officer.

When Suraj was talking to Pushpa one day, the other accused barged inside the room and told him that he will be released only after the payment of Rs 4 crore.

Suraj was taken to Pushpa’s residence and she threatened that if he does not give the money she would lodge a rape case against him.

Suraj paid Rs 25 lakh to the accused and was released.

Pushpa also threatened that if he revealed anything about her, she would get his whole family killed.

However, Suraj approached the police after being released.

