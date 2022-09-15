Woman assaulted, Robbed of Gold in Moodbidri, Three Arrested

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested three persons on September 15, near Kulshekar Church gate for assaulting a woman and robbing her of her gold ornaments.

The arrested have been identified as Dinesh Poojary (36), from Badagamijar Moodbidri, Sukesh Poojary (32) from Belthangady and Harish Poojary (34) from Moodbidri.

According to the police, the victim Kamala was residing alone in her house in Ashwathpur Berinjegudde, Moodbidri. On August 30 at around 10:30 pm, 2 persons wearing Monkey caps and gloves barged into Kamala’s house. They threatened Kamala with a machete and snatched her mangalsutra and two bangles. In this connection, a case was filed in the Moodbidri police station.

To nab the accused, the police formed a special CCB team. The Investigating team collected all the necessary information about the accused. On September 15, the accused came to Mangaluru to sell the gold ornaments. Based on reliable information, the CCB police arrested all three accused near the Kulshekar Church gate. The police seized the gold ornaments, two scooters and three mobile phones, all worth Rs 4.5 lakh, a machete and two monkey caps were also found in their possession.

The accused were aware that victim Kamala was staying alone and had no one to complain about the crime. The accused assaulted her and robbed her of her gold ornaments. After the crime, accused Dinesh came to Kamala’s house to console and help her.

Cases of arecanut theft have been registered against Dinesh, Sukesh and Harish in the Moodbidri police station. A POCSO case has been registered against accused Sukesh Poojary in the Moodbidri police station and an attempt to murder case has been registered under section 307 IPS in the Manipal police station.

Under the direction of Police commissioner Shashi Kumar and the guidance of DCP Law and order Anshu Kumar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the CCB police inspector Mahesh Prasad and team.

Like this: Like Loading...