Woman charged with killing Kim Kardashian lookalike model with illegal butt injections

A Florida woman has been arrested in the death of model Christina Ashten Gourkani, an ‘OnlyFans’ star who was known for being a Kim Kardashian look-alike.



Los Angeles: A Florida woman has been arrested in the death of model Christina Ashten Gourkani, an ‘OnlyFans’ star who was known for being a Kim Kardashian look-alike.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Christina died on April 20 from cardiac arrest related to illegal cosmetic injections meant to enlarge her butt, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While it’s still unknown what was in the injections, Vivian Gomez, the woman who allegedly gave Christina the backroom injections, was arrested on April 20 at the Ft. Lauderdale airport, just hours after the curvaceous star died in a California hospital.

Vivian was charged with two felonies, involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license.

According to the Daily Post, Vivian gave Christina “several injections” of what is believed to be silicone. The procedure was reportedly done in a Burlingame, CA hotel room.

Dr. Michael K. Obeng, a board certified plastic surgeon, noted to ‘People’ that these injections are dangerous.

“Most of these illegal injections are made with silicone, and silicone or any foreign substance can migrate within the body, which can lead to infection and hardness over time, deforming parts of the body,” Michael explained.

“And as with any injection, it can go into your bloodstream,” he continued.

“And if it gets in the bloodstream, it can block the blood vessels and cause necrosis (or dead tissue). So that’s a huge danger.”

“In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 a.m. on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying…on the other end of the line….Ashten is dying…Ashten is dying…,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page for her.

They said that “after arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call, our family continued living a nightmare.”

The family continued, “We were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest,” adding that her death followed a “medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.”

“If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with,” they further said in the page.

“She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people.”

“Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives. We love you so much Chrissy,” they wrote.

Concluding the message, the model’s family penned, “We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace.”

Like this: Like Loading...