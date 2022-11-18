Woman claims she was offered Rs 1.20 lakh for conversion in MP’s Damoh

A woman has accused a Bishop of a Church in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district of religious conversion and claimed she and her husband were forcibly converted to Christianity. In a video which surfaced on social media, the woman claimed she was offered Rs 1.20 lakh for the conversion.

The woman said she had informed the police about the incident but no action has been taken so far. She claimed to have been paid Rs 1.20 lakh by a Bishop, but when they stopped visiting the Church, the couple was allegedly threatened with dire consequences.

“They paid us Rs 1.20 lakh for the conversion, of which we have returned Rs 90,000, but now they are demanding four times the amount.” The woman added, “We were dipped in a water tank. At least four to five people had gathered and they were reciting something and asked us to bathe in the water.”

The viral video prompted the National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma to ask the police to take action in the matter. Sharma also shared the video on Twitter and said, “Not acceptable at all.” Sharma said the NCW had demanded action against the accused if the allegations are proven true.

The police said cognizance has been taken of the matter and it was under investigation.

This is not the first time allegations of religious conversion have emerged from Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, 10 members of a Christian organisation were booked on the charge of converting children in Raisen district after Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, raised the matter.

The issue of religious conversion was also raised by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan this week. Addressing a ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ programme in Shahdol district on Tuesday, Chouhan said that he would not let the vicious cycle of religious conversions continue in the state.

“Many people create a vicious circle of religious conversion. Brothers and sisters, we will not allow conversions to continue on this land of Madhya Pradesh. Tell me, should it be allowed to continue?” he said.



