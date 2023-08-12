Woman cop alleges harassment by K’taka Cong MLA, suspended for putting WhatsApp status

A woman police constable, who put a message against the alleged harassment she faced at the hands of local Congress MLA, has been suspended in Karnataka.

The woman cop, Latha, had put up a post against Kadur Congress MLA, K.S. Anand. She had stated in the status that if anything happens to her, MLA Anand would be responsible. She also maintained that she condemns the MLA.

Following the posting of this message on WhatsApp, Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth has suspended her. The development has turned into a controversy as the people have questioned the highhandedness of the Congress MLA.

Sources explained that the cop had fined Congress workers for not wearing helmets during election campaign. Anand had then come to the spot and questioned her on fining his supporters.

The video of the incident had gone viral then in the district on social media.

Following the election results, the woman cop was transferred from Kadur police station to Tarikere police station. The cop had protested that she had been transferred out of vengeance. The woman cop had also visited the residence of Congress MLA to register her protest for targeting her.

Chikkamagalur district was the bastion of BJP but in 2023 assembly election, Congress swept all seats in the district. The National General Secretary C.T. Ravi was also defeated.

