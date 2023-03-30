Woman Dies After Bus Runs over her While Crossing Road at Bendurwell

Mangaluru: Within a week another person died after a bus ran over a woman at Bendurwell while she was crossing the road on March 30.

The deceased has been identified as Irene d’Souza (65).

It is learnt that Irene D’Souza was travelling in Ashleen Travels Bus bearing registration number KA 19 AA 2282 route number 4B. The bus was plying from St Agnes towards Morgansgate. At the Bendurwell stop, when passenger Irene D’Souza alighted from the bus and was crossing the road, she was run over by the same bus.

Locals say that the accident occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence. This is the second death within a week at the Bendurwell junction. An 11-year-old boy was run over by a bus on March 24 after the bus hit a two-wheeler.

The body has been shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital and further investigation is on.

DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and ACP Geetha Kulkarni reached the spot for further investigations.

