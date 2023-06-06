Woman dies after consuming contaminated water in K’taka

A 65-year-old woman has died and more than 15 people have fallen sick after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka’s Koppal district.



The incident, which took place in Basarihala village of Kanakagiri taluk, came to light on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Honnamma Shivappa, passed away on Sunday.

Those who have fallen sick are being treated at government and private hospitals at Kanakagiri and Gangavathy and doctors have declared that they are out of danger.

The villagers first developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Locals have alleged that negligence by the gram panchayat officers has led to the incident.

They said that the local officers had not brought the incident to the notice of the health department.

The locals also alleged that district authorities have not visited the village even after the tragedy and made no alternate drinking water arrangements.

After protest by villagers, the taluq administration is making arrangements for the treatment of the sick.

An official statement in this regard is yet to be made by the district administration.

