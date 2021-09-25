Spread the love



















Woman Dies after Delivery in Hospital, Family Members Protest

Udupi: A woman died after her delivery at the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother & Child Hospital in Udupi. Family members have alleged that Usha died due to the negligence of the doctors.

The deceased Usha was a teacher in Koteshwar and was admitted to the hospital on September 24. Usha died after delivering a healthy male baby, said, family members.

Family members of Usha staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the doctors.

Speaking to the media persons, a doctor from the Hospital said, “Usha was admitted to the hospital on September 24. After the delivery, she fainted. We tried our best by providing all the necessary treatment, but she breathed her last without responding to the treatment.

On receiving information about the incident, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Dr Nagabhooshan Udupa and District Surgeon rushed to the spot and collected the necessary information.

The Udupi Town Police visited the spot and are investigating.

