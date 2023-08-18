Woman dies after falling from flyover in Hyderabad

A 22-year-old woman died after falling from a flyover as the two-wheeler she was pillion riding hit the flyover protection wall in Hitec City.



Her friend, who was riding the two-wheeler, was injured.

Sweeti Pandey (22), a native of Kolkata, and her friend Ryan Luke were coming towards IKEA from JNTU on Thursday evening.

According to police, while travelling on Hitec City flyover, the rider lost control of the two-wheeler due to high speed and hit the retaining wall. Such was the impact of the crash that Sweeti fell down from the flyover on the road below and sustained head injuries.

Ryan also suffered critical injuries. Both were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the woman died while undergoing treatment.

The police later shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Madhapur police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 337 and 304 (A) for negligent and rash driving and took up further investigation.

