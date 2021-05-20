Spread the love



















Woman Dies as Car Jumps Divider and Collides Head-on into Two-wheeler

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old woman died on the spot, after a car jumped the divider and collided into a Two-wheeler on the other side of the road at Thokkottu flyover here on May 20.

The deceased has been identified as Vasanthi Nair (45), from Ashraya Colony, Kumpala.



According to sources, on May 20, morning Vasanthi and her daughter were on their way to visit her mother in Jappinamogeru. When they reached the Thokkottu flyover a car coming from the opposite direction lost control, jumped the divider and collided head-on into the two-wheeler in which Vasanthi and her daughter were travelling. Due to the impact, Vasanthi was thrown to the road and died on the spot. The rider Shrija was also injured and has been shifted to the hospital.

Reckless driving by the car driver is said to be the cause of the incident. Vasanthi’s husband had recently died of illness.

