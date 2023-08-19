Woman dies, husband booked for demanding dowry in Patna

Patna Police have registered an FIR against a person in connection with the alleged dowry death of his wife.



The complainant, Ashok Kumar, a resident of R.K. Puram under the Danapur police station, claimed that Pratik Shall used to demand dowry ever since the latter’s marriage to his daughter Chandni Chanda. The marriage was solemnised on May 11, 2022.

“On August 14, Chandni fell sick and was admitted to a private hospital. We went there, but her health was not improving. Then we took her to Paras Hospital for better treatment, but she died during treatment on Thursday. Chandni’s in-laws, who were harassing her for dowry, are responsible for her death,” said Ashok Kumar, the victim’s father.

Pratik, who is reportedly associated with the civil court in Patna, was applying pressure on him by using his influential post, Ashok Kumar claimed.

“We have received a complaint from the victim’s family and have registered an FIR in the matter. The investigation is currently underway. The post of the accused person is not mentioned in the FIR,” said the SHO of Alamganj police station.

