Woman dies; Panchayat chief, four others injured as car falls into gorge



Mangaluru: A woman lost her life and five others including the Ujire Gram Panchayat chief were injured when the car in which the panchayat president’s family members were travelling fell into a gorge in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

The woman has been identified as Sarojini Shetty, a relative of Ujire gram panchayat (GP) president Pushpavathi Shetty.

The Panchayat chief, her daughter Poornima Shetty, grandson Samridh, Sakshi and the car driver Arun were injured in the accident when the car fell into a gorge at the second curve of Charmady Ghat on Sunday night, police sources added.

All of them were returning after attending a funeral at Koppa in Sringeri.

The injured have been hospitalised. As soon as the accident occurred, local people rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Pushpavathi Shetty suffered a fracture in her hands, while her daughter suffered head injuries in the mishap, sources said.

