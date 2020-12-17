Woman DySP dies by suicide at friend’s house in Bengaluru

Spread the love



















Karnataka woman cop found dead in her friend’s flat

Bengaluru The body of a 33-year-old woman police officer was found hanging in her friend’s flat in Bengaluru’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Lakshmi V., a resident of Konanakunte. She originally hailed from the Kolar district, which is 50 km from the tech hub of the southern state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) division, Sanjeev M. Patil said the victim’s body was found hanging in her acquaintance’s flat.

“We are ascertaining reasons behind her death. She cleared the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination in 2014 and was serving in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which was her first independent appointment since 2017,” the DCP said.

The police said that she had gone to her acquaintance’s flat for a family get-together and this incident took place. The police have registered a case.