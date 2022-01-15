Woman Ends Life Jumping into Bhadra Dam along with Daughters

Shivamogga: In a tragic incident, a woman ended her life by jumping into the Bhadra dam along with her daughters in Siddapur here on January 15.

The deceased have been identified as Veena, and her two children Jhanavi (7) and Daivika (1) from Arahatholalu, Bhadravati.

According to sources, couple Asha and Santhosh had borrowed Rs 8 lakh from couple Veena and Santhosh. When Veena and Santhosh asked Asha and Santhosh to return the money they had borrowed, Asha started to defame Veena alleging that Veena was in an illicit relationship. Veena being disturbed and depressed by Asha’s allegations told her husband that she was going to her mother’s house. On January 13, Veena along with her daughters went to Horalkere. Before committing suicide, Veena wrote a death note and kept it in the bag which was lying on the wall of the dam.

Veena’s body was found in Honnali and Jhanavi’s body was found in Nallur in Chennagiri. Search is on for Daivika’s body.

In this connection, Veena’s husband Santhosh has filed a complaint in the Holehonnur police station. Based on the complaint, the police have arrested Santhosh (35), and the search is on for Asha who is absconding.