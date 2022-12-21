Woman Falling into a Trench, MCC Lodges Complaint with Police against Airtel Co for Negligence

Mangaluru: Following the incident where a middle-aged woman slipped and fell into a trench on Monday near Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi circle in front of KMC hospital, now Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday complained to the police against the Airtel company for its negligence in leaving an open ditch with no safety signs or barricading it.

Recalling the incident, where a woman fell into a trench dug on the footpath near Ambedkar Circle here on Monday. Pedestrians and motorists lifted the middle-aged woman, who was struggling to come out. In a complaint to the Mangaluru North Police, the executive engineer of MCC has sought action against the Airtel company. The MCC official stated in the complaint that the company had dug up the footpath without obtaining permission from the city corporation.

The company has also been accused of not taking precautions during the work. The city corporation on Tuesday took the initiative to fill the trench and also locomplainedith the police seeking action against the company that dug the footpath. In addition, the MCC will impose a penalty on the mobile service provider for digging up the footpath.

It should be noted that a two-wheeler rider, Tharanath, who was present at the spot on Monday, said that the woman was walking on the footpath and suddenly slipped into the trench. According to him, the trench was six feet deep and the woman complained of neck pain after the accident. Such trenches dug for various development works in the city pose a threat to the lives of people, he said.

