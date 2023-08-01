Woman files complaint after daughter’s morphed video is posted on Snapchat in Udupi

Udupi: A parent of a 14-year-old girl from Udupi has complained to the police that her daughter’s photo had been morphed over a vulgar video and circulated on Snapchat.

In the complaint to the Udupi Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police station, the mother of the girl said the photo of her daughter had been used over a vulgar video and circulated to her contacts on Snapchat on July 30.

The video had been circulated using a fake Snapchat account.

The police said the complaint had been registered under Sections 66 (C) and 67 (B) of Information Technology (IT) Act. They have clues about the suspect and efforts were on to trace the accused. A letter has been written to Snapchat to pull down the video, the police said.

Harassment

A 21-year-old student from Kundapur taluk of Udupi district has accused an Instragram account holder of harassing her by sending vulgar and offensive messages.

In the complaint filed with the Udupi CEN police on July 29, the student said she was being harassed by offensive and vulgar messages from “Jigr_Cobra” account holder. Her complaint has been registered under Section 67 of the IT Act and under Section 354(D) of Indian Penal Code.

