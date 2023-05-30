Woman Files Complaint Against Husband on Triple Talaq

Mangaluru: A woman filed a complaint against her husband for giving her a divorce after pronouncing triple talaq and putting her and her two children out of the house.

Shabana has filed a complaint at the Pandeshwar police station against her husband Mohammad Hussain who is a vegetable vendor.

According to the police, Mohammad Hussain married Shabana as his second wife. In her complaint, Shabana stated that Mohammad Hussain assaulted her and demanded money. When she refused to bring money, Hussain pronounced talaq thrice and threw her out of the house along with her two children.

Mohammad has two children from his first wife whom he has divorced after extorting money from her.

Pandeshwar police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

