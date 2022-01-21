Woman Found Dead at Her Residence in Kudroli

Mangaluru: A woman was found dead at her residence in Kudroli on January 21.

The deceased has been identified as Sufia Begam from Kudroli.

According to the husband of the deceased, on January 20 night both had dinner and went to sleep. On January 21, at around 4:00 am, both woke up cooked food and went to sleep. At 7:45 am, when he woke up, he found Sufia Begam hanging to the window grill with her shawl. He immediately lowered her, put her on the floor and informed his friends. His friends checked and found her to be dead.

Further investigation is on in this regard.