Woman found dead in south Delhi flat, husband under lens



New Delhi: A 52-year-old woman was found dead in her house in the national capital, an official said here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shashi Lata Pandey, a resident of G-66, Saket in south Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call was received at Saket Police Station around 7.09 p.m. on Friday stating that a scuffle broke out between an elderly couple after which both were injured and the man was taken to a hospital while her wife is lying dead at the residence in Saket.

As soon as the information was received, the police rushed to the spot. “On the spot, blood was found scattered and dead body of a lady was lying on the floor of bed room on first floor,” the DCP said.

The caller who had informed the police about the incident was also on the spot. He told the police that at around 6.00 p.m. on Friday, he received a call from his aunt asking him to immediately reach their flat on the first floor. As the caller reached there, he rang the bell and the door was opened by his uncle identified as Chander Mohan Pandey, 57, whose clothes were soaked with blood and there was a deep cut on his left side of the neck.

Pandey told the caller to inform the police and tell them that “everything is finished now”. Thereafter, an Ambulance of Max Hospital, Saket was called.

In the mean time his cousin, the son of the deceased, also reached there from Okhla as he was also informed by his mother. “Doctor in Ambulance checked the grievously injured Shashi Lata Pandey and declared her dead, however, her husband Mohan was rushed to the Max Hospital,” the official said.

The DCP further informed that the husband is currently under treatment at the hospital and his statement is yet to be recorded. “Presently his condition is not stable and he is being shifted to the Intensive Care Unit,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a Crime Team of Delhi Police was called and during examination, a blood stained kitchen knife was found on the LCD Panel of drawing room, just adjacent to the bed room where the deceased’s body was lying. “All related exhibits were seized from the spot. Dead body has also been shifted to Mortuary, AIIMS Hospital,” the police said.

During enquiry, Shivam, son of the deceased told the police that there were some issues between his mother and father over residing in this house as his father wanted to sell it against her mother’s wishes. “His father was under some depression as he was unemployed for the last two years,” the official said.

The police have registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on.