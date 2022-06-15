Woman gang-raped in Bihar’s Madhepura



Patna: A married woman aged around 30 has been allegedly gang-raped by five men in Bihar’s Madhepura district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in Rajpur village.

The woman was alone in the house when she was violated. Her husband, said to be mentally-challenged, was not present.

In the complaint to the police, the victim claimed she was sleeping when five persons suddenly came to her house, and held her captive.

After covering and tying her mouth with a cloth, the men took turns to rape her, and eventually, she lost consciousness. Later, all the men fled the spot.

“When I gathered consciousness on Tuesday morning, I approached some women in the neighbouring houses. With their help, I informed the police about the incident,” she said.

The woman has been admitted to Madhepura Sadar hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have recorded the victim’s statement.

“During medical examination, the doctors confirmed that she was raped. We are taking action on the basis of the statement given,” an investigating officer said.