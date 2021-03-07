Woman ‘God’ on Earth
God created everything said very good
God created man and said it is not good
So He created woman the soul mate ‘half’
Woman Bone of my bone flesh of my flesh
emotional exciting response of man flashed
Malady happiness loyal ardent home created
Noisy voice sweet gesture attitude heart nest
Birth pangs illness children joy happiness great
home without a woman fish out of water poor
Lifeless cemetery bones and thorns dry and dull
Queen of home God on earth tender loving creature
A day filled with gallant noble gorgeous grace glorious
Another name to woman the earth world pearl precious
Sacrifice day in and out to build frame rare nurture nourish
Dignify decent citizen to form develop nation without merit
Sister mother wife distinct diverse vivid relationship to live
Under one roof balancing different temperament nature love
Priceless service protects family values faith trust mistress art
God created one perfect image present everywhere as His part
Society today baffling complex undermines Her to masculinist
Behaves like bee’s beast’s pokes choke mocks stings ego mist
Misogynist attitude controls free moments freedom curtails
Sees her threat shows flaw ego weakness desperately fails
Dowry molestation rape revenge lust glorified carnage
Tiny baby to elderly women used abused dumped
Respect response resonate move further step
Compliment comfort formulate greatness
Your sacrifice faithfulness far excellent
Be courageous venture every field
To promote protect family life
Love life grateful to God
give life nurture
nourish
Great
God
Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicingadvocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580
