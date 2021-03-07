Spread the love



















Woman ‘God’ on Earth



God created everything said very good

God created man and said it is not good

So He created woman the soul mate ‘half’

Woman Bone of my bone flesh of my flesh

emotional exciting response of man flashed

Malady happiness loyal ardent home created

Noisy voice sweet gesture attitude heart nest

Birth pangs illness children joy happiness great

home without a woman fish out of water poor

Lifeless cemetery bones and thorns dry and dull

Queen of home God on earth tender loving creature

A day filled with gallant noble gorgeous grace glorious

Another name to woman the earth world pearl precious

Sacrifice day in and out to build frame rare nurture nourish

Dignify decent citizen to form develop nation without merit



Sister mother wife distinct diverse vivid relationship to live

Under one roof balancing different temperament nature love

Priceless service protects family values faith trust mistress art

God created one perfect image present everywhere as His part

Society today baffling complex undermines Her to masculinist

Behaves like bee’s beast’s pokes choke mocks stings ego mist

Misogynist attitude controls free moments freedom curtails

Sees her threat shows flaw ego weakness desperately fails

Dowry molestation rape revenge lust glorified carnage

Tiny baby to elderly women used abused dumped

Respect response resonate move further step

Compliment comfort formulate greatness

Your sacrifice faithfulness far excellent

Be courageous venture every field

To promote protect family life

Love life grateful to God

give life nurture

nourish

Great

God



Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicingadvocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580