Woman held after explosives scare near US consulate in Okinawa

Japanese police have arrested a woman after she approached the US Consulate General in Okinawa and said she was carrying a gunpowder-like substance, local media reported.



Police officers seized an iron pipe that the woman was holding, suspected to be filled with gunpowder, and arrested the 44-year-old resident in the southern island prefecture on suspicion of obstructing official duties, Kyodo News said on Monday.

The police are investigating her motivations in approaching the US Consulate General Naha in the prefecture’s Urasoe city, the report said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

No injuries were reported from the incident which prompted the police to temporarily restrict traffic in the area, it added.

