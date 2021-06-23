Spread the love



















Woman Home Guard Injured in Scooter Accident Shifted to Hospital by Minister Kota

Woman Home Guard Injured in Scooter Accident Shifted to Hospital by District Minister-in-Charge Kota Srinivas Poojary

Mangaluru : As per information shared by DCP Hariram Shankar, home guard Renuka (WHG 277) , attached to the Mulki police station while she was going home for lunch in her Honda Activa scooter, while reaching near the Vijay Sannidhi Junction in Mulki lost control over the scooter and collided with a TATA Ace vehicle. This accident happened on Wednesday, 23 June 2021. at 12.20 pm

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary who was passing by on that road, noticing the injured home guard, and acting as a good Samaritan shifted the injured woman to St Ann’s Hospital in Mulki in his car.

Luckily the home guard sustained only minor injuries on her forehead and left leg.

Like this: Like Loading...