Woman in Sri Lanka touts herself as Prabhakaran’s daughter, locals refute claim

Chennai: A woman, dressed in a white shirt and dark trousers, is seen interacting with people of predominantly Tamil areas of Sri Lanka, claimed herself to be Dwaraka, daughter of slain LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, as per a video going viral of social media.

The woman is speaking to locals and identifying herself as the daughter of Prabhakaran.

Some local Tamil people, however, identified her as Udayakala, a Tamil refugee who has landed in Tamil Nadu in 2014 along with her husband, K. Dhayabararaj and three children as illegal refugees in a ferry.

However, the local police had then arrested them with Dhayabararaj being lodged in Tiruchi special camp while Udayakala and her children were lodged in Mandapam refugee camp.

Udayakala, along with her family, including children, had went on an indefinite strike asking the authorities to unite them and Dayabagararj was shifted to Mandapam camp along with them.

However, the family later left for Sri Lanka.

Talking to IANS, Periyakaruppan, a Tamil businessman in Kandy, said that the woman has been telling people that she was Prabhakaran’s daughter Dwaraka. He said that she had even floated a political party, Sarva Makkal Jananayaga Katchi and claiming herself to be Dwaraka.

However the businessman said that Dwaraka was killed during the war and that the woman in the video was faking herself as Dwaraka and resembled Udayakala.

Like this: Like Loading...