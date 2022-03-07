Woman Lecturer loses Rs2.2 Lakh to a Man Introduced on Matrimony Site

Mangaluru: A woman lecturer has lost nearly Rs 2.2 lakh to a man she was introduced to on a matrimony site. The Cyber Economics and Narcotic Crime (CEN) police said the victim’s brother created her profile on the site and showed her the profile of the accused Anil Chandra and shared his number.

On 7 February 2022, the victim reportedly started interacting with the accused over the phone. He claimed he lived in Belgium. On 23 February, he allegedly called her and said his relative in Jaipur was seriously ill and asked if she could send him about Rs 1.2 lakh. The victim trusted the accused and sent the amount to the account of Dr Salim Ali.

The accused asked for more money, and she transferred Rs 1 lakh. On 26 February, the accused claimed he would visit India. Following this, a person called the victim to inform her that the accused was caught by the customs department for not possessing the yellow tag certificate and requested her to send Rs 1.15 lakh. Suspecting that she was being cheated she stopped taking his calls. The case is under investigation by the CEN..