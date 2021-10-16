Spread the love



















Woman murdered in Chikkaballapura

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): In a horrifying incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by contractual killers her son had hired in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district, police sources said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim, Nalini, returned to her residence after attending puja on Friday night at 9.30 p.m.

The two contractual killers barged into her house as soon as Nalini opened the door and attacked her with a knife. Nalini screamed for help and resisted the killers, but in vain.

By the time neighbours rushed to her help, the killers had slit her throat. However, the people, who rushed for Nalini’s help, managed to catch hold of the killers while they were trying to escape.

They were beaten by the neighbours and handed over to police.

The arrested were identified as Harish and Mukhesh.

K.V. Vasudeva, the Deputy SP of Chikkaballapur, stated that the contract killers have been arrested in the murder case and are being interrogated.

During interrogation, the arrested revealed that the contract for killing the elderly woman was given by her son Badrinath.

They also told police that Badrinath had booked a room for them in Chikkaballapur to study the movements of his mother and plan the murder.

The police sources said that there was a dispute on property worth Rs 10 crore between Nalini and her son.

When Badrinath was contacted by the police, he maintained that he is touring the temple towns of Kollur and Singandhuru.

He refused the allegations and informed the police that he would come to the police station to assist in the queries.

