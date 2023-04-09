Woman raped, burned alive in Rajasthan; accused arrested

Jaipur: A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Barmer district for allegedly raping a woman and then burning her alive by pouring paint thinner on her, an official said on Saturday.

The woman, who was rushed to hospital, eventually succumbed to burn injuries.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Pachpadra area of Barmer district, the police said.

The accused raped the woman, who was married, when she was alone in her house.

When the victim started screaming, he poured paint thinner on her and tried to burn her alive.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Balotra for treatment. Later, she was referred to Jodhpur in view of her critical condition.

The woman who in mid 30s died during treatment in Jodhpur late on Friday night.

Pachpadra DSP Madanlal Meena said the accused, Shakur Khan (30) has been arrested and “the entire matter is being investigated”.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan unit BJP president CP Joshi in a statement said that “a Dalit married woman was raped in Balotra and then burnt by the accused by pouring acid on her”.

“The woman did not get proper treatment and she lost her life due to the negligence of the government. Such incidents coming to the fore each day have made it clear that women are not safe in Rajasthan,” he said.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari also condemned the incident.

Criticising the Congress-led government in the state, she said that “the act of humiliating humanity is a stain on the image of the entire state”.

